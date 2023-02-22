Wednesday, February 22nd

Many of you posters remember Jim Gullett. He has passed away in Madison, Indiana. Jim coached a State Championship Babe Ruth Baseball Team among his many accomplishments. Calling will be Sunday in Columbus with the funeral on Monday. The obituary will be in Thursday’s Republic.

Tyler Finke, ex-Columbus North, is moving up the career steals chart for Southeastern Louisiana University Baseball. The leader has 71 and Tyler is currently in 6th place with 63 thefts.

Columbus East’s Gavin Day finished 5th at Tuesday’s IHSAA Jasper Diving Regional and advances to this weekend’s State Finals in Indy. Day scored 401.55, his top mark of the season.

At State, he joins several other East teammates: Brady Beyer in the 100 breast and 500 free, and Beyer, Jadah Nickoll, Misha Machavariani, and Cavan Stilson in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.

Boys Basketball

Hauser 75 Columbus Christian 39

Wednesday Boys Basketball

Floyd Central at Columbus East

Columbus East Girls Basketball Banquet

Mental Attitude Award: Leah Bachman

Hustle Award: Allison Craig

Spirit Award: Bella Westerfeld (Manager)

Most Improved Award: Saige Stahl and Jenna Guse

Olympian Award: Saige Stahl

Captain: Leah Bachman

MVP: Saige Stahl

JV MVP: Brelyn Pool

JV Hustle Award: Kenzie Cheek

Stahl has been invited to the Top 60 Workout at Beech Grove High School on March 5th. She will also play in the Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game on Sunday, April 26th, at North Daviess High School.

History will be made Thursday when IUPUC Softball plays #6 Indiana Wesleyan in a doubleheader at Ceraland. The first ever intercollegiate game in Columbus will get underway at 2:00 PM. Admission is $5 per person, cash or credit card. Gates will open at Noon. Concessions will be available with a limited menu. There will be bleachers, and fans are also invited to bring lawn chairs.

Koby Johnson, ex-Hauser, made his college baseball debut over the weekend for Indiana Tech.

How about those new banners at Hauser High School Gymnasium. Clifford Panthers, Hauser Jets, and Hope Red Devils. Sharp!

The Havoc Stars volleyball team went 5-1 and was fifth out of 36 teams in a Presidents Day Tourney.

Hauser Girls Basketball finished in a three-way tie for second place in the final Mid-Hoosier Conference standings with a 4-2 record. Hauser boys went 3-3 in conference play.