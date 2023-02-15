Wednesday, February 15th

IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving Sectional prelims are Thursday at East Central H. S. with Columbus East and Columbus North at 6:00 PM. Finals on Saturday.

Basketball tourney time is approaching for Columbus Christian girls and boys quintets. There will be Regional and State Final Tourneys for both teams as they compete in the Indiana Christian Schools Athletic Association State Tourneys. Columbus Christian will host a boys regional and a girls regional with winners heading to state tourney play. There will be three teams in the girls regional and six in the boys regional. Regional play begins Friday, February 24th. CCS boys play Martinsville Tabernacle on the 24th. CCS ladies open play on Saturday, February 25th, vs. Christian Academy of Madison.

Boys Basketball

Medora 59 Columbus Christian 53

Girls Basketball

Colonial Christian 58 Columbus Christian 36

Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Academic All-State

Columbus North: Cody Thurnall and Liam Phillips

Columbus East: Mitchell Williams, Bo Wagner, Liam Krueger, and Tommy Morrill

IUPUC Baseball plays at Taylor University in Upland at 5:00 PM Wednesday.

Columbus East hosts Owen Valley in Gymnastics Wednesday with doors open at 5:15 PM. Enter at Door #1, Admission is $6 cash at the ticket table.

Super Saturday semifinals are Wednesday! Boys games are at Northside at 5:30 PM with Richards vs. Mt. Healthy and CSA Lincoln vs. Southside at Southside. Girls: Richards-Rockcreek at Northside at 7:00 PM and CSA Lincoln and Smith at Southside at 7:00 PM