Wednesday, December 7th

Girls Basketball

Floyd Central 58 Columbus East 42 (Varsity) Saige Stahl scored 22 points with 7 rebounds

The Varsity loss snaps a Columbus East three-year, 16 game Hoosier Hills Conference winning streak.

Floyd Central 58 Columbus East 26 (JV)

Columbus Christian 60 Martinsville Tabernacle Christian 50 (Varsity)

The Week 5 Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week Program has honored four cagers, including Columbus East Senior Saige Stahl.



Boys Basketball

Martinsville Tabernacle Christian 46 Columbus Christian 40 (Varsity)

Columbus North 44 Roncalli 32 (9th)

IUPUC Athletic Director Zach McClellan’s mother, Diane, has been inducted into the Toledo, Ohio City Athletic League Hall of Fame. She was an outstanding high school and college high jumper. She was also instrumental in starting women’s sports at a Toledo high school where she was the school’s first coach for girls basketball, volleyball, and tennis.

The annual Columbus Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot Contest is Saturday at the Foundation for Youth. The event is for boys and girls ages 8 – 13, and begins at 12:30 PM with signup at Noon.