Wednesday, December 6th

Former Columbus North Bull Dog Blake Barker came off the bench for Army West Point Tuesday night and scored 20 points. He was 7-11 from the field, 4-6 from 3-point range, 2-2 from the foul line, and added 5 rebounds. Army defeated Le Moyne 68-51.

On this date, December 6, 2019, former Columbus North Bull Dog cager Ali Patberg of Indiana University was named to the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award Watch List which included 35 candidates for the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s National Player of the Year Award.

Columbus North Girls Swimming lost on Tuesday, 12/5, 126-47 to Center Grove and defeated Whiteland 125-58. The boys lost to Center Grove 120-65 and won over Whiteland 126-55. The event was a triangular meet, which was scored as three dual meets. The girls top finisher was Ella Gray Partin, who was second in 1-meter diving. Diego Cotero Tapia won both the boys 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, and Jude Abdallah won the 100 breaststroke.

IU Columbus Athletics announces that the school will be aadding men’s and women’s track and field to its sports offerings beginning in 2025. Recruiting is already underway.