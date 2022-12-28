Wednesday, December 28th

Columbus North won its opening game in the Noblesville Holiday Boys Basketball Tourney Tuesday, 55-42 over Norwell. Luke Harmon led the Bull Dogs with 17 points. The Canines will play Lawrence Central in Round Two on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. LCHS defeated Chesterton 65-62. (Thanks, Jason Perry)

The rest of the scoring for North: Cooper Horn 14, Ty Ferguson 10, Damon Edwards 8, Tyler Blythe 4, and Drew Schiefer 2. (Thanks, Mike Stevens)

North is now 7-3, Norwell 7-2, Lawrence Central 5-4, and Chesterton 5-3.

Hauser boys lost to Austin 63-59 in Round One of the Johnson County Memorial Tourney at Edinburgh High School Tuesday afternoon. The Jets also lost to Hagerstown 49-36 in their second game of the tourney. Hauser drops t0 3-5.

Edinburgh won its opening game over Hagerstown 62-36 to go 6-2 on the season. Hagerstown improved to 2-7 after their victory over Hauser.

At the Columbus Christian Holiday Tourney, the Crusaders won their opener 63-37 over Holy Cross of Louisville, and then lost 70-59 to Mooresville Christian. CCS will face Thalen Academy at 1:00 PM Wednesday.