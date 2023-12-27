Wednesday, December 27th

The Center Grove Holiday Swim Invitational is on as scheduled, Friday, 12/29, however, Columbus North has opted not to participate. The Bull Frogs will be back in the water January 4th home to Bloomington North.

The IHSAA Executive Committee met recently and approved Spring State Tourney alignments.

Baseball: 6-team Shelbyville Sectional May 22nd-27th with Columbus East, Columbus North, East Central, Whiteland, and Franklin.

The South Ripley 8-team Baseball Sectional will include Hauser, Austin, Brown County, Brownstown Central, Milan, Southwestern Hanover, and Switzerland County.

Columbus East will host a 6-team Softball Sectional with the same teams as baseball, May 20th-25th.

Milan will host a 7-team Softball Sectional with the same teams as Hauser’s baseball alignment, minus Austin.

Boys Golf: The area Sectional will be held at Greensburg Country Club, May 31st-June 3rd, including Columbus East, Columbus North, and Hauser.

Girls Tennis: Columbus North will host a 5-team Sectional including Columbus East, Hauser, Edinburgh, and Greensburg.

Girls Track and Field: Franklin will host a 12-school Sectional including Columbus East, Columbus North, and Hauser on May 14th.

Columbus North will host a 12-team Boys Track and Field Sectional including Columbus East and Hauser on May 16th.

The Unified Track and Field Sectional for local teams will be at Floyd Central on May 18th.

Edinburgh boys will be hosting a Holiday Basketball Classic on 12/27 & 12/28:

Austin (2-5) vs. South Decatur (5-2)- 10:00 AM

Borden (6-2) vs. Hauser (6-1)- Noon

Victory College Prep (4-2) vs. Edinburgh (5-3)- 2:00 PM

Jac-Cen-Del (3-5) vs. Union County (2-4)- 4:00 PM

Hauser girls will host a Holiday Basketball Tourney on 12/27 & 12/28

Greenwood Christian (4-8) vs. Hauser- 9:00 AM

Eminence (11-3) vs. Seeger (10-4)- 11:00 AM

South Decatur (8-6) vs. Triton Central (10-2)- 1:00 PM

Providence (7-6) vs. Lawrenceburg (7-6)- 3:00 PM

Scottsburg Girls Holiday Tourney- Cheatham Classic on 12/27