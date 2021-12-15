Wednesday, December 15th

Swimming

Columbus East 98 Columbus North 88 (Girls)

Columbus North 121 Columbus East 64 (Boys)

Girls Basketball

Ben Davis 74 Columbus East 53 (Varsity)

Columbus East 54 Ben Davis 41 (JV)

Columbus North 60 Seymour 42 (Varsity)

Columbus North 44 Seymour 32 (JV)

Columbus North vs. Cathedral- Canceled (9th)

Edinburgh 49 Hauser 45 (Varsity) Edinburgh Coach Amy Macy, Ex-CE star, wins #100 in her 12-year career at EHS

Girls Basketball Polls

IBCA All-Class, Columbus East #11

Coaches of Girls Sports Association 4A, Columbus East Tie-9th

IU swimmer and Columbus native Michael Brinegar is competing in the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi the next few days. He will swim the 4X1500 mixed relay at 3:00 AM Wednesday and the open water men’s 10K at 11:00 AM Wednesday. Watch on FINA.org or FINA You Tube Channel. He swims Monday and Tuesday in the 1500 free with coverage on NBC Sports.

Columbus East and Columbus North baseball will host a two-day joint camp over Christmas break, December 29th at Columbus North and December 30th at East from 5 – 7 PM. Details at CN and CE baseball internet sites. Cost is $50. Pay when you check in at North at 4:30 PM on the 29th. Deadline is the 18th. Bring glove, helmet, and bat.

CE boys track callout meeting will be Thursday at 3:45 PM in the Chamber Room at East.