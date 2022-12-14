Wednesday, December 14th

Curt Simmons, former Major League pitcher, has passed away at 93. He pitched against local players while stationed at Camp Atterbury. He was a member of the famous Philadelphia Phillies “Whiz Kids” team of 1950.

Swimming

Columbus North 105 Columbus East 78 (Girls)

Columbus East 99 Columbus North 84 (Boys)

Girls Basketball

Ben Davis 68 Columbus East 60 (Varsity)

Ben Davis 51 Columbus East 17 (JV)

Columbus North 48 Seymour 45 (Varsity)

Columbus North 49 Seymour 42 (JV- 2 OT)

Hauser 53 Edinburgh 31 (Varsity)

Hauser 38 Franklin Community 36 (JV)

Columbus North at Columbus East Wrestling Wednesday: Wrestling Club matches at 5:30 PM, JV at 6:30 PM, and Varsity at 7:30 PM. Doors open at 5:30 PM. Enter Door 48.

Columbus Parks & Rec’s Nikki Murphy mentioned on Facebook that Tuesday, several concrete trucks carried into town some of what will become the footers for the Nexus Park Columbus Fieldhouse. The structure will be 575 feet long and 265 feet wide. The basketball court will meet NAIA specifications.

Morehead State University basketball rallied to defeat East Tennessee State on Sunday 61-57. Hauser’s Alex Gross had a put-back and a free throw with 16 seconds remaining to cap the comeback for MSU.

Hauser’s golf team will host a First Annual Chili Dipper Fundraiser on Friday night in the Hauser Main Gym, beginning at 5:45 PM. The Jets play Edinburgh that evening.

Hauser Varsity Girls Basketball players were presented sportsmanship pins after the team received an exemplary report on conduct from game officials after the recent game with South Decatur.

The Columbus North Softball Program has a Parent-Player Call-out Meeting on Thursday in the North Cafeteria at 6:00 PM. All those planning to try out for the coming season are urged to attend.