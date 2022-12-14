Local Sports 

Wednesday, December 14th

Kevin Kelley

Curt Simmons, former Major League pitcher, has passed away at 93.  He pitched against local players while stationed at Camp Atterbury.  He was a member of the famous Philadelphia Phillies “Whiz Kids” team of 1950.

Swimming

  • Columbus North  105  Columbus East  78  (Girls)
  • Columbus East  99  Columbus North  84  (Boys)

Girls Basketball

  • Ben Davis  68  Columbus East  60  (Varsity)
  • Ben Davis  51  Columbus East  17  (JV)
  • Columbus North  48  Seymour  45  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  49  Seymour  42  (JV- 2 OT)
  • Hauser  53  Edinburgh  31  (Varsity)
  • Hauser  38  Franklin Community  36  (JV)

Columbus North at Columbus East Wrestling Wednesday: Wrestling Club matches at 5:30 PM, JV at 6:30 PM, and Varsity at 7:30 PM.  Doors open at 5:30 PM.  Enter Door 48.

Columbus Parks & Rec’s Nikki Murphy mentioned on Facebook that Tuesday, several concrete trucks carried into town some of what will become the footers for the Nexus Park Columbus Fieldhouse.  The structure will be 575 feet long and 265 feet wide.  The basketball court will meet NAIA specifications.

Morehead State University basketball rallied to defeat East Tennessee State on Sunday 61-57.  Hauser’s Alex Gross had a put-back and a free throw with 16 seconds remaining to cap the comeback for MSU.

Hauser’s golf team will host a First Annual Chili Dipper Fundraiser on Friday night in the Hauser Main Gym, beginning at 5:45 PM.  The Jets play Edinburgh that evening.

Hauser Varsity Girls Basketball players were presented sportsmanship pins after the team received an exemplary report on conduct from game officials after the recent game with South Decatur.

The Columbus North Softball Program has a Parent-Player Call-out Meeting on Thursday in the North Cafeteria at 6:00 PM.  All those planning to try out for the coming season are urged to attend.