Local Sports 

Wednesday, December 13th

Kevin Kelley

Girls Basketball

  • Columbus North  60  Seymour  57  (Varsity)

Kaylie Harmon hit 3 free throws with :09 remaining in the fourth quarter at Memorial Gymnasium to give the Bull Dogs a spine tingling 60-57 win over the visiting Owls.  Seymour had tied the game at 57 with about 5 seconds remaining in the game.

Varsity scoring: Harmon 27, Sydney Johnson 9, Kenna Conrad 8, Ava Wilson 7, Avery Johnson 5, Olivia Johnson and Paige Terry 2.  North has now won 8 in a row, and is 8-2 for the season.

  • Columbus North  37  Seymour  26  (JV)

JV Scoring: Audrey Norman 12, Ava Kerber 8, and Natalie Rohm 6. CN Reserves are 7-1.

  • Edinburgh  52  Hauser  44  (Varsity)

Swimming

  • Columbus North  113  Columbus East  72  (Girls)
  • Columbus East  119  Columbus North  67  (Boys)

Wednesday, 12/13, Wrestling

Columbus East Varsity, JV, & Girls at Columbus North- 6:15 PM and 7:00 PM

IU Columbus has named Dr. Paul Hafen the school’s assistant Cross Country Coach.  He is and Assistant Professor of Biology at IU Columbus, and has coached for 10 years across Nevada, Utah, and Indiana.

Columbus East runners are preparing for the track season.  They will meet Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 3:30 PM in Room C-104 and Mondays and Thursdays at 3:30 PM in the East Weight Room.

Hauser Dream Travel Teams: The 4th grade team is the silver bracket champion in the Fall MYT League and Tourney.  The 7th and 8th grade team was runner-up in the silver bracket and the third graders lost in the semifinals of the gold bracket.

 

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. Elementary Basketball League End of Season Tourney

Gold Bracket

Girls

  • CSA Lincoln  27  Rockcreek  19
  • Richards  13  Southside  3

Boys

  • CSA Lincoln  47  Richards  31
  • Southside  44  Mt. Healthy  34