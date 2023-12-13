Wednesday, December 13th

Girls Basketball

Columbus North 60 Seymour 57 (Varsity)

Kaylie Harmon hit 3 free throws with :09 remaining in the fourth quarter at Memorial Gymnasium to give the Bull Dogs a spine tingling 60-57 win over the visiting Owls. Seymour had tied the game at 57 with about 5 seconds remaining in the game.

Varsity scoring: Harmon 27, Sydney Johnson 9, Kenna Conrad 8, Ava Wilson 7, Avery Johnson 5, Olivia Johnson and Paige Terry 2. North has now won 8 in a row, and is 8-2 for the season.

Columbus North 37 Seymour 26 (JV)

JV Scoring: Audrey Norman 12, Ava Kerber 8, and Natalie Rohm 6. CN Reserves are 7-1.

Edinburgh 52 Hauser 44 (Varsity)

Swimming

Columbus North 113 Columbus East 72 (Girls)

Columbus East 119 Columbus North 67 (Boys)

Wednesday, 12/13, Wrestling

Columbus East Varsity, JV, & Girls at Columbus North- 6:15 PM and 7:00 PM

IU Columbus has named Dr. Paul Hafen the school’s assistant Cross Country Coach. He is and Assistant Professor of Biology at IU Columbus, and has coached for 10 years across Nevada, Utah, and Indiana.

Columbus East runners are preparing for the track season. They will meet Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 3:30 PM in Room C-104 and Mondays and Thursdays at 3:30 PM in the East Weight Room.

Hauser Dream Travel Teams: The 4th grade team is the silver bracket champion in the Fall MYT League and Tourney. The 7th and 8th grade team was runner-up in the silver bracket and the third graders lost in the semifinals of the gold bracket.

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. Elementary Basketball League End of Season Tourney

Gold Bracket

Girls

CSA Lincoln 27 Rockcreek 19

Richards 13 Southside 3

Boys