Girls Golf

The Columbus East vs. Jennings County match at Otter Creek Tuesday, August 8th, was rained out after 5 holes. East lady golfers will be back in action Saturday at The Legends for the Franklin Invitational. It will be an 18-hole tourney.

Columbus North Girls Golf is home to Jennings County Wednesday, August 9th, at 4:00 PM at Harrison Lake Country Club.

Other Wednesday (August 9th) Contests

Columbus East Boys Tennis at Shelbyville- 5:00 PM (Scrimmage)

Columbus East Boys Soccer at Shelbyville- 6:00 PM (Scrimmage)

Devin Mann Watch

Iowa 8 Omaha Storm Chasers 2

Mann, batting third and playing first base for the Omaha Triple-A Kansas City farm club, went 2 for 4. He was the only Omaha player with more than one hit, and it was a 386-foot home run to left field with a 103.8 exit velocity.

The Indiana Football Coaches Association Pre-Season Poll has Center Grove atop the 6A rankings. Valpo leads in 5A with Bloomington South 5th, East Central in 4A, Chatard 3A, Evansville Mater Dei 2A with Brownstown Central 9th, and Indy Lutheran 1A with North Decatur 3rd.

Don’t forget the Columbus Indiana Slow-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame “Legends of Softball” Inductees HOF All-Star Game on Friday, August 11th, at Lincoln Park Diamond 1 at 7:00 PM.