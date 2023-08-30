Wednesday, August 30th

IUPUC has posted the positions of Head Coach Men’s Basketball and Head Coach Competitive Cheer and Dance.

Boys Soccer

Columbus North 1 Center Grove 1 (Varsity)

Columbus North 1 Center Grove 0 (JV)

Indy Lutheran 2 Hauser 0

Boys Tennis

Carmel 4 Columbus North 1 (Varsity)

Hauser 4 Southwestern Shelby 1

The Columbus North Boys Tennis match versus Southport that was canceled recently due to the heat will be made up this Saturday, 9/2, beginning at 9:00 AM at Columbus North.

Volleyball

Columbus East lost to Jennings County 19-25, 16-25, & 18-25 (Varsity)

Columbus East lost to Jennings County 20-25 & 20-25 (JV)

Columbus North defeated Bloomington North 25-20, 14-25, 25-14, & 25-20 (Varsity)

Columbus North won the Freshman match 2-1

South Decatur defeated Columbus Christian 25-11, 25-7, & 25-6

Girls Golf

Columbus North 215 Southwestern Shelby had only 3 players

The Hauser Girls Basketball Program has updated some Speed and Power Club Tests. The team is in the process of retesting to start the fall season.

Devin Mann Watch



Omaha defeated Louisville 4-3; Mann went 1-3 with two walks, played 3B and batted fourth.