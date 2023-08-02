Donner Pool will remain open until Sunday, August 13th.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded former Columbus North Bull Dog Devin Mann to the Kansas City Royals organization. Mann will report to the K.C. Triple-A team at Omaha. He was traded along with IF Derlin Figueroa for pitcher Ryan Yarbrough. Yarbrough was 4-5 with a 4.24 ERA for K.C. in 14 games, seven of which were starts. Mann, the Number 29-ranked prospect in the Dodgers system, was hitting .307 for Triple-A Oklahoma City with 14 HR, 71 RBI, and a minor-league leading 33 doubles in 89 games. He was selected in the 5th round of the 2018 MLB draft.

Royals General Manager J.J. Picollo said “Mann is 26 years old and has played just about every position on the field. His OPS is over .900. We think just because of the versatility he could potentially help us.

Columbus East Girls Golf is the first sports squad to open the fall high school season. East ladies will play in the Seymour Invitational at Shadowood beginning at 9:00 AM Wednesday, August 2nd. Columbus North girls open their season Monday, August 7th, at home to Perry Meridian. Columbus East’s new Girls Golf coach is LaDonna VanDeventer.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association has partnered with Eventlink to streamline its ticketing process for all IHSAA events. Beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, Eventlink Tickets will serve as the exclusive platform of online and mobile ticketing, providing a seamless and user-friendly experience for schools, athletic directors, and fans. Eventlink Tickets will enable fans to purchase tickets conveniently through credit card and debit cards from the comfort of their devices, facilitating swift and secure transactions.