IU Columbus Men’s Soccer defeated Boyce College of Louisville 4-1. First IU-C Men’s Soccer game captain was Columbus East graduate Rick Sanchez.

Boys Tennis

Columbus North 5 Columbus East 0 (Varsity)

Boys & Girls Cross Country

Columbus North Boys & Girls defeated Columbus East 15-50 at Ceraland

Girls Golf

Columbus North 185 Seymour 202 at Harrison Lake CC

Volleyball

Columbus East 3 Seymour 2 (Varsity)

Columbus East JV lost in 3

Columbus East Freshmen lost in 3

Trinity Lutheran 3 Columbus North 0 (Varsity)

Columbus North JV lost 2-1

Columbus North 9th lost 2-0

Boys Soccer

Columbus North 4 New Albany 1 (Varsity)

New Albany 1 Columbus North 0 (JV)

Columbus East at Bloomingtgon North- Postponed

Co-Ed Soccer

Jac Cen Del 4 Hauser 0

High School Soccer Coaches Association Boys Poll

3A- 1) Carmel 4) Columbus North

Wednesday, August 23rd, Schedule

Brown County at Hauser- Boys Tennis- 4:30 PM

Columbus North at Plainfield- Boys Tennis- 5:30 PM

Columbus North vs. Columbus East- Girls Soccer at BCSC Complex- 6:30 PM and 8:15 PM

Columbus East at Madison- Girls Golf- 5:00 PM

Former Bull Dog Peyton Russell, CNHS Class of 2017, has been named Varsity Boys Basketball Coach at Class A Blue River Valley H.S. (northeast of New Castle). Russell was a Columbus North varsity player in 2016-17 for Coach Paul Ferguson.