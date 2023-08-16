Boys Soccer

Columbus North 3 Lawrence North 0 (Varsity)

Volleyball

Seymour over Columbus North 25-18, 25-21, & 25-18 (Varsity)

Columbus East loses to Bloomington North 25-19, 25-15, & 25-18 (Varsity)

Girls Golf

Batesville 157 Columbus East 202

Boys Tennis

Shelbyville 5 Hauser 0

High School Sports for Wednesday, August 16th

Columbus North & Columbus East at Brown County- Cross Country- 5:45 PM

Columbus East home to Greenwood- Girls Golf- 4:30 PM

Columbus East home to Bloomington South- Boys Tennis- 5:00 PM

Columbus East at Bloomington North- Girls Soccer- 7:00 PM

The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department announces that the Jack Cramer Ideals of Athletic Competition Awards will be presented at the Cal Brand Meeting Room in Columbus City Hall on Thursday, September 7th, at 5:00 PM. The late Karen McCaa, the female winner, will be honored by Pat McKee and Allison White. Men’s winner, Dr. Nathan Frasier, will be presented by Corey Seegers.

Former Columbus East pitcher Peyton Gray is having a banner season for the Independent League Milwaukee Milkmen. He has appeared in 29 games, pitching 30.2 innings. He has allowed just 6 runs, 4 earned. He has walked 6 and struck out 46. Gray’s record is 1-1 and he has recorded 6 saves. His ERA is 1.17. The Milkmen are in first place with the American Association playoffs starting on Labor Day.

Hauser High School’s longtime lead sports public address announcer Mike Asher says on Facebook that he is retiring. He also recently stepped down after 36 years at Cummins Engine Company. Asher will continue to help promote all Hauser and Hope teams via his HAUSER JETS SCOREBOARD Sponsored by HSJONLINE.ORG on the internet. Mike says he is leaving the door open for an occasional fill-in gig. He will continue to stay busy with his Midnight Express DJ business.

Mike, there aren’t enough words in the dictionary to express how much Hauser Nation and the Flat Rock-Hawcreek community owes you for your life-long dedication. I just have five words for you: “Thanks for being my friend”!