Wednesday, April 6th

Kevin Kelley

Columbus North’s Devin Mann will begin the baseball season with the Los Angeles Dodgers Double-A affiliate, the Tulsa Drillers.

Sam King of Columbus North played for the East team in the annual East-West Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Barr-Reeve High School.  King did not score, but HBCA coaches said he contributed several assists and rebounds. The West team won 129-123.

Columbus East boys soccer standout Chris Quisenberry will sign a letter of intent to play soccer and continue his academic career at Loyola University of Chicago on Friday at East at 3:30 PM.

Baseball

  • Cathedral  11  Columbus East  5
  • Columbus Christian  13  Tindley  3

Track

  • Columbus East  72  Seymour  60  (Girls)
  • Columbus East  80  Seymour  52  (Boys)

Girls Tennis

  • Jennings County  3  Hauser  2

Postponements

  • Columbus East vs. Edinburgh girls tennis rescheduled for Thursday
  • Columbus East vs. Brownstown Central softball- make up date to be announced later
  • Columbus North boys golf at Brownstown Central
  • Columbus North girls tennis at Center Grove rescheduled to May 5th
  • Columbus North softball home to Roncalli- To be played April 12th
  • Columbus North baseball home to East Central
  • Columbus North home to Bloomington South track & field reset for Wednesday at 6:00 PM