Wednesday, April 6th

Columbus North’s Devin Mann will begin the baseball season with the Los Angeles Dodgers Double-A affiliate, the Tulsa Drillers.

Sam King of Columbus North played for the East team in the annual East-West Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Barr-Reeve High School. King did not score, but HBCA coaches said he contributed several assists and rebounds. The West team won 129-123.

Columbus East boys soccer standout Chris Quisenberry will sign a letter of intent to play soccer and continue his academic career at Loyola University of Chicago on Friday at East at 3:30 PM.

Baseball

Cathedral 11 Columbus East 5

Columbus Christian 13 Tindley 3

Track

Columbus East 72 Seymour 60 (Girls)

Columbus East 80 Seymour 52 (Boys)

Girls Tennis

Jennings County 3 Hauser 2

Postponements