Wednesday, April 6th
Columbus North’s Devin Mann will begin the baseball season with the Los Angeles Dodgers Double-A affiliate, the Tulsa Drillers.
Sam King of Columbus North played for the East team in the annual East-West Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Barr-Reeve High School. King did not score, but HBCA coaches said he contributed several assists and rebounds. The West team won 129-123.
Columbus East boys soccer standout Chris Quisenberry will sign a letter of intent to play soccer and continue his academic career at Loyola University of Chicago on Friday at East at 3:30 PM.
Baseball
- Cathedral 11 Columbus East 5
- Columbus Christian 13 Tindley 3
Track
- Columbus East 72 Seymour 60 (Girls)
- Columbus East 80 Seymour 52 (Boys)
Girls Tennis
- Jennings County 3 Hauser 2
Postponements
- Columbus East vs. Edinburgh girls tennis rescheduled for Thursday
- Columbus East vs. Brownstown Central softball- make up date to be announced later
- Columbus North boys golf at Brownstown Central
- Columbus North girls tennis at Center Grove rescheduled to May 5th
- Columbus North softball home to Roncalli- To be played April 12th
- Columbus North baseball home to East Central
- Columbus North home to Bloomington South track & field reset for Wednesday at 6:00 PM