Local Sports 

Wednesday, April 5th

Kevin Kelley

Baseball

  • Cathedral  17  Columbus East  4  (Varsity- 6 Innings)
  • Columbus North  8  East Central  4  (Varsity)  First coaching win for Bull Dog’s Mike Bodart
  • Columbus North JV at East Central- Canceled
  • Hauser  13  Milan  3  (JV- 6 Innings)

Softball

  • Columbus North  3  #1 Roncalli  3  (8 Innings)
  • Columbus East  5  Brownstown Central  4

Track

  • Columbus East’s Jacob Guse won both the shot put and discus in a Tuesday home meet with Seymour.
  • Bloomington South  57  Columbus North  48  (Boys)  Will Russell was a double winner for the Bull Dogs
  • Bloomington South  62.5  Columbus North  37.5  (Girls)

Girls Tennis

  • Columbus East  5  Edinburgh  0
  • Columbus North  3  Center Grove  2

Unified Track

At a meet with Franklin Central, Columbus East had a second place finisher in Bella Westerfeld.  She also had a third place finish.  Skylar Bailey earned  a runner-up spot, and Pete Coriden won the shot put.

 

The Columbus East Junior Olympian Middle School Fast Pitch Softball Team defeated Jennings County 14-3.

Informational meeting for Columbus North Girls Soccer will be Tuesday, April 25th, at 7:00 PM in the cafeteria.

IUPUC Baseball lost at Indiana Southeast 14-4 in 7 innings.

Columbus East sports physicals have been moved from this Wednesday to Wednesday, April 19th, in the East Gymnasium with registration starting at 5:30 PM and closing at 7:30 PM.  The cost is $30.00.  Enter Door 48.  The change was made due to the threatening weather expected this Wednesday.