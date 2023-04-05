Wednesday, April 5th

Baseball

Cathedral 17 Columbus East 4 (Varsity- 6 Innings)

Columbus North 8 East Central 4 (Varsity) First coaching win for Bull Dog’s Mike Bodart

Columbus North JV at East Central- Canceled

Hauser 13 Milan 3 (JV- 6 Innings)

Softball

Columbus North 3 #1 Roncalli 3 (8 Innings)

Columbus East 5 Brownstown Central 4

Track

Columbus East’s Jacob Guse won both the shot put and discus in a Tuesday home meet with Seymour.

Bloomington South 57 Columbus North 48 (Boys) Will Russell was a double winner for the Bull Dogs

Bloomington South 62.5 Columbus North 37.5 (Girls)

Girls Tennis

Columbus East 5 Edinburgh 0

Columbus North 3 Center Grove 2

Unified Track

At a meet with Franklin Central, Columbus East had a second place finisher in Bella Westerfeld. She also had a third place finish. Skylar Bailey earned a runner-up spot, and Pete Coriden won the shot put.

The Columbus East Junior Olympian Middle School Fast Pitch Softball Team defeated Jennings County 14-3.

Informational meeting for Columbus North Girls Soccer will be Tuesday, April 25th, at 7:00 PM in the cafeteria.

IUPUC Baseball lost at Indiana Southeast 14-4 in 7 innings.

Columbus East sports physicals have been moved from this Wednesday to Wednesday, April 19th, in the East Gymnasium with registration starting at 5:30 PM and closing at 7:30 PM. The cost is $30.00. Enter Door 48. The change was made due to the threatening weather expected this Wednesday.