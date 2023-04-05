Wednesday, April 5th
Baseball
- Cathedral 17 Columbus East 4 (Varsity- 6 Innings)
- Columbus North 8 East Central 4 (Varsity) First coaching win for Bull Dog’s Mike Bodart
- Columbus North JV at East Central- Canceled
- Hauser 13 Milan 3 (JV- 6 Innings)
Softball
- Columbus North 3 #1 Roncalli 3 (8 Innings)
- Columbus East 5 Brownstown Central 4
Track
- Columbus East’s Jacob Guse won both the shot put and discus in a Tuesday home meet with Seymour.
- Bloomington South 57 Columbus North 48 (Boys) Will Russell was a double winner for the Bull Dogs
- Bloomington South 62.5 Columbus North 37.5 (Girls)
Girls Tennis
- Columbus East 5 Edinburgh 0
- Columbus North 3 Center Grove 2
Unified Track
At a meet with Franklin Central, Columbus East had a second place finisher in Bella Westerfeld. She also had a third place finish. Skylar Bailey earned a runner-up spot, and Pete Coriden won the shot put.
The Columbus East Junior Olympian Middle School Fast Pitch Softball Team defeated Jennings County 14-3.
Informational meeting for Columbus North Girls Soccer will be Tuesday, April 25th, at 7:00 PM in the cafeteria.
IUPUC Baseball lost at Indiana Southeast 14-4 in 7 innings.
Columbus East sports physicals have been moved from this Wednesday to Wednesday, April 19th, in the East Gymnasium with registration starting at 5:30 PM and closing at 7:30 PM. The cost is $30.00. Enter Door 48. The change was made due to the threatening weather expected this Wednesday.