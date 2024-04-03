Wednesday, April 3rd

All Columbus East, Columbus North, & Hauser events for Tuesday, 4/2, were canceled. Athletic pictures at Hauser, scheduled for 4/2, were postponed until April 9th immediately after school.

The annual Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Clinic is set for April 25th & 26th at Mt. Vernon (Fortville) High School. University of Kansas men’s coach Bill Self, Notre Dame’s men’s coach Micah Shrewsberry, University of Michigan men’s coach Dusty May, and 5 other top-flight coaches highlight the agenda for the Thursday-Friday affair.

Three boys coaches have been honored by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association for the 2023-24 season. Clint Swan of Class 4A Regional champion Crown Point, Matt Luce of 2A State runner-up Wapahani, and Dave Benter of Class 2A State champion Brownstown Central have been chosen as 2024 Bob King Coaches of the Year by their peers in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

The Columbus, Indiana Slow-Pitch Hall of Fame Inc. announces a fundraiser for the organization. A Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament will be held at the Eagles, 930 Washington Street in Columbus, on Sunday, April 28th. Registration starts at Noon and the tourney begins at 1:00 PM.

Former Columbus East pitcher Peyton Gray, who spent Spring Training with the Cincinnati Reds, has been sent to the Reds Double-A farm team at Chattanooga.

The boys golf tournament between Brownstown Central and Columbus North at Harrison Lake was postponed from 4/2 has been rescheduled to 4/9 at HLCC.

Wednesday Sports (4/3)

Columbus North home to Seymour- Unified Track- 5:30 PM

Columbus North at Jeffersonville- Varsity Baseball- 6:00 PM

Columbus East home to Southwestern (Hanover)- Freshman Baseball- 5:30 PM

Columbus East at Bloomington North- Girls Tennis- 6:00 PM

New classifications for the 4-class sports of boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys & girls soccer, and volleyball have been announced by the IHSAA for the next 2 school years. The classifications will be based on a 20-25, 25-30, percent ratio: Top 20% of schools will be in 4A, the next 25% in 3A, the next 25% in 2A, and the remaining 30 % in 1A. Columbus East and Columbus North remain in 4A. Hauser goes back to 1A. Football and soccer remain the same. Other 4As include Jeffersonville, Floyd Central, New Albany, Seymour, Bloomington South, Bloomington North, Martinsville, Bedford North Lawrence, and East Central. Brownstown Central has been moved to 3A due to the success factor. Brown County is in 2A.

Memphis defeated the Indy Indians 7-2, ruining the Tribe’s home opener at Victory Field Tuesday night. The same two teams play Wednesday night at 6:35 PM.

