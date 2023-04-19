Wednesday, April 19th

New Columbus East Head Boys Basketball Coach Perry Nash met his players, along with their parents and fans at a meet and greet session at Columbus east Tuesday night.

Five Columbus North athletes are finalists for Players of the Year Awards to be presented Wednesday evening at Butler at the annual Indiana High School Awards Show: Ava Bunker, Golf; Anthony Johnson, Boys Soccer; Lily Baker and Julkia Kiesler, Cross Country; and Reese Euler, Gymnastics.

Boys Golf

Columbus East 158 Jennings County 184 at Otter Creek

Columbus North 147 Brownstown Central 148 (Varsity) at Otter Creek

Columbus North 177 Brownstown Central 182 (JV)

Girls Tennis

Columbus North 4 Southport 1

Whiteland 3 Columbus East 2

Softball

Columbus North 13 Bloomington North 3

Baseball

Columbus North 5 Franklin Central 3 (Varsity)

Columbus North 15 Franklin Central 5 (JV)

Silver Creek 12 Columbus East 0 (Varsity- 5 Innings)

Track

Bloomington North 105 Columbus east 23 (Girls)

Bloomington North 119 Columbus East 11 (Boys)

IU South Bend defeated IUPUC Baseball 16-1 and 5-0.

Columbus East sports physicals will be given Wednesday evening with registration opening at 5:30 PM in the main gymnasium.

Parks and Recreation Flag Football registration has been extended to Friday, April 21st. The games are open to boys and girls ages 5 – 14.