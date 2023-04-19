Local Sports 

Wednesday, April 19th

Kevin Kelley

New Columbus East Head Boys Basketball Coach Perry Nash met his players, along with their parents and fans at a meet and greet session at Columbus east Tuesday night.

Five Columbus North athletes are finalists for Players of the Year Awards to be presented Wednesday evening at Butler at the annual Indiana High School Awards Show: Ava Bunker, Golf; Anthony Johnson, Boys Soccer; Lily Baker and Julkia Kiesler, Cross Country; and Reese Euler, Gymnastics.

Boys Golf

  • Columbus East  158  Jennings County  184 at Otter Creek
  • Columbus North  147  Brownstown Central  148  (Varsity) at Otter Creek
  • Columbus North  177  Brownstown Central  182  (JV)

Girls Tennis

  • Columbus North  4  Southport  1
  • Whiteland  3  Columbus East  2

Softball

  • Columbus North  13  Bloomington North  3

Baseball

  • Columbus North  5  Franklin Central  3  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  15  Franklin Central  5  (JV)
  • Silver Creek  12  Columbus East  0  (Varsity- 5 Innings)

Track

  • Bloomington North  105  Columbus east  23  (Girls)
  • Bloomington North  119  Columbus East  11  (Boys)

IU South Bend defeated IUPUC Baseball 16-1 and 5-0.

Columbus East sports physicals will be given Wednesday evening with registration opening at 5:30 PM in the main gymnasium.

Parks and Recreation Flag Football registration has been extended to Friday, April 21st.  The games are open to boys and girls ages 5 – 14.