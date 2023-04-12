Wednesday, April 12th

Saige Stahl of Columbus East has been named Associated Press Second Team All-State Basketball.

Columbus North swimmer Daniel Utterback has committed to Loyola University Chiacgo.

Girls Tennis

Columbus East 3 Shelbyville 2 (Varsity)

Columbus North 5 Floyd Central 0 (Varsity)

Columbus North 2 Floyd Central 0 (JV)

Softball

Columbus North 18 Seymour 4 (5 Innings)

Baseball

Columbus North 18 Hauser 4 (JV)

Track

Columbus East 109 Shelbyville 14 (Girls)

Columbus East 66 Shelbyville 61 (Boys)

Columbus North 114.5 Seymour 48 Brown County 4.5 (Girls)

Columbus North 96 Seymour 65.5 Brown County 5.5 (Boys)

Columbus North’s final college signing ceremony of the school year is Wednesday at 5:30 PM in the cafeteria with 8 athletes participating.

Columbus North Sports Physical Night is Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

Huntington 9 IUPUC Baseball 4 IUPUC Baseball at Wilmington University (Oh) Wednesday at 4:00 PM.

Former Bull Dog Kyler McIntosh was the starting pitcher and DH for Alabama State University in a Tuesday night game.

Columbus North Girls Lacrosse defeated Franklin 10-2 and Brownsburg 5-4.