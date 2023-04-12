Local Sports 

Wednesday, April 12th

Kevin Kelley

Saige Stahl of Columbus East has been named Associated Press Second Team All-State Basketball.

Columbus North swimmer Daniel Utterback has committed to Loyola University Chiacgo.

Girls Tennis

  • Columbus East  3  Shelbyville  2  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  5  Floyd Central  0  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  2  Floyd Central  0  (JV)

Softball

  • Columbus North  18  Seymour  4  (5 Innings)

Baseball

  • Columbus North  18  Hauser  4  (JV)

Track

  • Columbus East  109  Shelbyville  14  (Girls)
  • Columbus East  66  Shelbyville  61  (Boys)
  • Columbus North  114.5  Seymour  48  Brown County  4.5  (Girls)
  • Columbus North  96  Seymour  65.5  Brown County  5.5  (Boys)

Columbus North’s final college signing ceremony of the school year is Wednesday at 5:30 PM in the cafeteria with 8 athletes participating.

Columbus North Sports Physical Night is Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

Huntington  9  IUPUC Baseball  4    IUPUC Baseball at Wilmington University (Oh) Wednesday at 4:00 PM.

Former Bull Dog Kyler McIntosh was the starting pitcher and DH for Alabama State University in a Tuesday night game.

Columbus North Girls Lacrosse defeated Franklin 10-2 and Brownsburg 5-4.