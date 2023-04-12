Wednesday, April 12th
Saige Stahl of Columbus East has been named Associated Press Second Team All-State Basketball.
Columbus North swimmer Daniel Utterback has committed to Loyola University Chiacgo.
Girls Tennis
- Columbus East 3 Shelbyville 2 (Varsity)
- Columbus North 5 Floyd Central 0 (Varsity)
- Columbus North 2 Floyd Central 0 (JV)
Softball
- Columbus North 18 Seymour 4 (5 Innings)
Baseball
- Columbus North 18 Hauser 4 (JV)
Track
- Columbus East 109 Shelbyville 14 (Girls)
- Columbus East 66 Shelbyville 61 (Boys)
- Columbus North 114.5 Seymour 48 Brown County 4.5 (Girls)
- Columbus North 96 Seymour 65.5 Brown County 5.5 (Boys)
Columbus North’s final college signing ceremony of the school year is Wednesday at 5:30 PM in the cafeteria with 8 athletes participating.
Columbus North Sports Physical Night is Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.
Huntington 9 IUPUC Baseball 4 IUPUC Baseball at Wilmington University (Oh) Wednesday at 4:00 PM.
Former Bull Dog Kyler McIntosh was the starting pitcher and DH for Alabama State University in a Tuesday night game.
Columbus North Girls Lacrosse defeated Franklin 10-2 and Brownsburg 5-4.