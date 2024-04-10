Local Sports 

Wednesday, April 10th

Kevin Kelley

Softball

  • Columbus East  8  Hauser  3
  • Seymour  2  Columbus North  1

Baseball

  • Columbus East  6  Jeffersonville  4
  • Columbus North  5  Batesville  0  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  10  Hauser  0  (JV)

Girls Tennis

  • Columbus North at Jeffersonville- Canceled; Make up date to be determined

Boys Golf

  • Columbus North  150  Brownstown Central  154  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  172  Brownstown Central  178  (JV)
  • Columbus East  161  Shelbyville  181

Columbus East will hold an athletics college signing day on May 13th at 3:45 PM in the main gym.

Columbus North will have its final signing day Wednesday, April 10th, at 5:30 PM in the CNHS cafeteria.

College Baseball

  • Huntington University  10  IU Columbus  7

Wednesday, 4/10, Local Sports Schedule

Baseball

  • Madison at Columbus East- 6:00 PM
  • Bloomington North at Columbus North- 6:00 PM

Softball

  • Edinburgh at Hauser- 5:00 PM

Boys Golf

  • Hauser at Brown County- 4:30 PM

Girls Tennis

  • Greensburg at Hauser- 5:00 PM