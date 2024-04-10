Softball

Columbus East 8 Hauser 3

Seymour 2 Columbus North 1

Baseball

Columbus East 6 Jeffersonville 4

Columbus North 5 Batesville 0 (Varsity)

Columbus North 10 Hauser 0 (JV)

Girls Tennis

Columbus North at Jeffersonville- Canceled; Make up date to be determined

Boys Golf

Columbus North 150 Brownstown Central 154 (Varsity)

Columbus North 172 Brownstown Central 178 (JV)

Columbus East 161 Shelbyville 181

Columbus East will hold an athletics college signing day on May 13th at 3:45 PM in the main gym.

Columbus North will have its final signing day Wednesday, April 10th, at 5:30 PM in the CNHS cafeteria.

College Baseball

Huntington University 10 IU Columbus 7

Wednesday, 4/10, Local Sports Schedule

Baseball

Madison at Columbus East- 6:00 PM

Bloomington North at Columbus North- 6:00 PM

Softball

Edinburgh at Hauser- 5:00 PM

Boys Golf

Hauser at Brown County- 4:30 PM

Girls Tennis