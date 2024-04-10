Wednesday, April 10th
Softball
- Columbus East 8 Hauser 3
- Seymour 2 Columbus North 1
Baseball
- Columbus East 6 Jeffersonville 4
- Columbus North 5 Batesville 0 (Varsity)
- Columbus North 10 Hauser 0 (JV)
Girls Tennis
- Columbus North at Jeffersonville- Canceled; Make up date to be determined
Boys Golf
- Columbus North 150 Brownstown Central 154 (Varsity)
- Columbus North 172 Brownstown Central 178 (JV)
- Columbus East 161 Shelbyville 181
Columbus East will hold an athletics college signing day on May 13th at 3:45 PM in the main gym.
Columbus North will have its final signing day Wednesday, April 10th, at 5:30 PM in the CNHS cafeteria.
College Baseball
- Huntington University 10 IU Columbus 7
Wednesday, 4/10, Local Sports Schedule
Baseball
- Madison at Columbus East- 6:00 PM
- Bloomington North at Columbus North- 6:00 PM
Softball
- Edinburgh at Hauser- 5:00 PM
Boys Golf
- Hauser at Brown County- 4:30 PM
Girls Tennis
- Greensburg at Hauser- 5:00 PM