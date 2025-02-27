WCSI to Broadcast IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals

High school basketball fans won’t miss a second of championship action, as 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and 1010wcsi.com will provide live coverage of the Class 3A and 4A IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals on Saturday, March 1st, from the Champions Radio Network.

Coverage kicks off at 6:00 PM with the Class 3A state championship, featuring a battle of unbeaten Greensburg (27-0) against Norwell (22-6). Following that, the Class 4A final showcases Warsaw Community (26-1) taking on Lawrence North (18-8) for the last state title of the season.

With the final two state champions in girls basketball set to be crowned, tune in live to 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and online at 1010wcsi.com for all the play-by-play action.