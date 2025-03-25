WCSI to Broadcast Class 1A and 4A Boys Basketball State Championships This Saturday

The 2024–25 IHSAA boys basketball season will officially come to a close this Saturday, and WCSI will be your home for full coverage of both the opening and closing games of the state finals from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The action begins at 10:30 a.m. with the Class 1A State Championship, as Clinton Prairie (26-2) faces off against Orleans (24-4). Clinton Prairie enters the title game with one of the top offenses in Class 1A, averaging nearly 66 points per contest and boasting a +22.25 average margin of victory—third-best in the class. Meanwhile, Orleans hangs its hat on defensive dominance, allowing just 39.79 points per game, which ranks fifth-best in the state regardless of class.

Then, in the final tip-off of the season, Class 4A will take center stage at 8:15 p.m., when the Fishers Tigers (30-0) aim to cap off a perfect season against the Jeffersonville Red Devils (23-5). Fishers enters the title game with the third-best average margin of victory in the state at +25.4, while Jeffersonville is a battle-tested squad coming off impressive playoff wins and seeking its first state championship since 1993.

Both games will be broadcast live on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, so tune in as we wrap up another unforgettable year of Hoosier high school basketball.