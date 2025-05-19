Walk-Off Woes: Bull Dogs Baseball Falls in Final Frame to Terre Haute South

Columbus North baseball’s quest to end a five-game skid came up one out short on Saturday. After rallying for four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-1 lead over Terre Haute South, the Bull Dogs watched it all unravel in the bottom half as the Braves rallied for five runs of their own to steal a 6-5 Conference Indiana win.

Despite the heartbreak, there were plenty of bright spots for the Blue and White. Brock Kintner continued to stay hot with a 2-for-2 day at the plate, including a double. Jack Whaley provided a spark with a three-run triple in the seventh inning that momentarily gave North the lead. Starting pitcher Dillon Long was sharp, allowing just one run over six strong innings before the bullpen ran into trouble.

Now 7-14 overall and 1-4 in conference play, the Bull Dogs will look to regroup and get back in the win column before sectional play begins.