Volleyball Roundup: Tough Weekend for East and North

It was a challenging weekend on the volleyball court for both Columbus East and Columbus North. East finished eighth in their home tournament, struggling to find their rhythm after a competitive match against Roncalli earlier in the week. Despite standout efforts from Krea Martin, who racked up 57 assists and 26 digs, the Olympians couldn’t overcome losses to Silver Creek, Jasper, and Danville. They’ll be looking to regroup before their sectional semifinal matchup against East Central next Saturday.

Columbus North had a similarly tough outing, falling to Terre Haute South 25-18, 25-20, 25-21. Kennedy Horn was a bright spot for the Bull Dogs, tallying 14 kills and three aces. Despite the setback, North will aim to bounce back as they head into postseason play.