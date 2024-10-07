Volley-Down: IU Columbus Struggles in Weekend Showdowns

The Crimson Pride volleyball team fought hard but couldn’t hold their ground over the weekend, dropping two matches that left fans on the edge of their seats. Friday saw IU Columbus fall to IU Southeast in straight sets (25-22, 25-16, 25-20), despite Sadie Egan’s strong offensive play. The team regrouped for Saturday’s matchup against Brescia, pushing the game to five sets. They fought tooth and nail but ultimately fell short, losing 25-18, 24-26, 15-25, 25-22, 15-7. Cora Baker led the Pride with 17 kills, while Alyvia Luce did her best to dig the team out with 21 digs. The Pride will look to bounce back on their five-game road trip.