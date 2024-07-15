VanDeventer & Lewis win Men’s City Golf Tournaments

Luke VanDeventer seemed to be in control of the Men’s City Golf Tournament until running into a little trouble midway through his second time around Greenbelt’s nine-hole track.

Bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16 allowed Andrew McComb to move into a first-place tie with VanDeventer. But then VanDeventer sank an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 17 and parred No. 18 to claim his first city championship.

Luke VanDeventer is a former Columbus North golfer who played his first two years of college golf at Vincennes University before transferring to Huntington University. He is entering his senior year at Huntington.

“It means a lot to me,” Luke VanDeventer said. “I’ve been wanting to win this tournament for awhile. With a runner-up finish last year, I was determined to come back and win it this year.”

Meanwhile, Steve Lewis defended his senior division title with a 70-76—146. He won by two shots over Jim Wright.

Lewis bounced back from a 41 on the front nine Sunday with a 35 on the back.

