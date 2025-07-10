Valkyries Clip the Fever’s Wings Despite Clark’s Return and Timpson’s Big Day

Gainbridge Fieldhouse was buzzing at noon as the Indiana Fever welcomed Caitlin Clark back to the hardwood after a five-game layoff. And though the Golden State Valkyries stormed out of Indy with an 80–61 win, the Fever faithful still had plenty to cheer about.

Clark wasted no time shaking off the rust, posting five points, three boards, and an assist in the opening quarter. Her hustle lit the fuse for an energized start, as the Fever sprinted out to a 23–21 lead after one. But the Valkyries tightened the clamps defensively in the second and outmuscled Indiana the rest of the way.

In addition to Clark’s return, rookie forward Makayla “KK” Timpson played like she owned the paint. The former Florida State Seminole delivered a career-high night — 10 points, six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks — showing why she’s becoming a key cog in the Fever machine.

Kelsey Mitchell continued her scorching streak with 12 points, extending her double-digit streak to 19 straight games, and Lexie Hull grabbed her 300th career rebound. The team also welcomed back Damiris Dantas, fresh off a strong FIBA Women’s AmeriCup run with Brazil.

The Fever (9–10) now look ahead to hosting the Atlanta Dream Friday night before wrapping up their homestand Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Wings.