U.S. Lands 2031 Women’s World Cup, U.K. Secures 2035

Soccer dreams just scored big on both sides of the Atlantic. FIFA has confirmed the United States is the sole bidder for the 2031 Women’s World Cup, making it all but official that the world’s biggest stage is heading stateside once again. It’ll be the first time the U.S. has hosted the tournament since 2003—and expectations are already sky-high.

And the party doesn’t stop there—the United Kingdom is set to host in 2035 with a joint bid from England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Both tournaments are expected to be confirmed by FIFA in 2026.

With women’s soccer surging in talent, popularity, and reach, these two tournaments promise to elevate the global game to even greater heights—and give fans on both continents something truly world-class to cheer for.