Twins Top Cubs to Open Minneapolis Series

The Chicago Cubs began their road trip with a tough 8–1 loss at Target Field to the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night . Simeon Woods Richardson silenced the Cubs’ bats through five scoreless innings, while the Twins’ offense erupted late.

All-Star Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers sparked a two-run first off Shota Imanaga, and a six-run eighth inning put the game on ice. Three homers in the eighth — from Jeffers, Willi Castro, and Harrison Bader — padded the lead.

Despite a rough start to the series, the Cubs (54–37) remain in first place in the NL Central and have been resilient all season. Rookie Cade Horton takes the mound tonight as the Cubs aim to claw back and even the series.