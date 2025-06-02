Twin Threat: Butterworth Sisters Shine at Lacrosse All-State Showcase

Columbus Lacrosse Players Honored Across State Events

It was a banner weekend for Columbus girls lacrosse, with standout performances and prestigious recognition across the state finals and showcase events.

Junior twins Emma and Dayna Butterworth were named Class A Honorable Mention All-State and shined in the All-Star Showcase Game—Dayna netted two goals, and Emma added one.

In the Rising Star Game, sophomores Brooke Kimla and Megan Combs represented the future of the program.

Sixteen Columbus players were named to the All-Academic Team for maintaining GPAs over 3.5, including students from both North and East. Columbus wrapped up their postseason with sectional wins over Perry Meridian and Bloomington before bowing out to Brownsburg.