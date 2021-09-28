Local Sports 

Tuesday, September 28th

Kevin Kelley

Columbus North Boys Tennis Sectional Draw  (Play begins on Wednesday)

  • Edinburgh vs. Brown County
  • Columbus North vs. Hauser
  • Columbus East vs. Edinburgh-Brown County Winner
  • Championship


Hoosier Hills Conference Boys Tennis Tourney

  • New Albany  4  Columbus East  1


Boys Soccer

  • Hauser  5  Franklin County  3

The Columbus North at Columbus East volleyball tripleheader on Thursday will be played exclusively in the main gym beginning with Freshman at 5:30 PM.

Columbus North girls soccer versus East Central on Thursday has been canceled.

Volleyball

  • Columbus Christian lost to Christian Academy of Madison 18-25, 10-25, & 11-25

At the Tri-County Cross Country Championships, Northside girls were second and Central fourth; Northside boys were first and Central fourth.

Columbus North baseball is hosting its first annual Youth Skills Development Camp this fall for players grades 5-8.  The camp will be on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:00 PM from October 18th through November 17th at Columbus North High School.  To register, email Coach Antone at [email protected]  Cost is $125.