Tuesday, September 28th

Columbus North Boys Tennis Sectional Draw (Play begins on Wednesday)

Edinburgh vs. Brown County

Columbus North vs. Hauser

Columbus East vs. Edinburgh-Brown County Winner

Championship



Hoosier Hills Conference Boys Tennis Tourney

New Albany 4 Columbus East 1



Boys Soccer

Hauser 5 Franklin County 3

The Columbus North at Columbus East volleyball tripleheader on Thursday will be played exclusively in the main gym beginning with Freshman at 5:30 PM.

Columbus North girls soccer versus East Central on Thursday has been canceled.

Volleyball

Columbus Christian lost to Christian Academy of Madison 18-25, 10-25, & 11-25

At the Tri-County Cross Country Championships, Northside girls were second and Central fourth; Northside boys were first and Central fourth.

Columbus North baseball is hosting its first annual Youth Skills Development Camp this fall for players grades 5-8. The camp will be on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:00 PM from October 18th through November 17th at Columbus North High School. To register, email Coach Antone at [email protected] Cost is $125.