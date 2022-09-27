Tuesday, September 27th

Girls Soccer

Columbus East 4 Franklin Community 1 (Varsity)

Boys Soccer

Bloomington South 1 Columbus East 0 (Varsity)

Bloomington South 3 Columbus East 1 (JV)

Columbus North Boys Tennis Sectional Draw

Columbus East vs. Edinburgh- Wednesday at 4:30 PM

Columbus North vs. Brown County- Thursday at 4:30 PM

Hauser vs. Columbus East/Edinburgh Winner- Thursday at 4:30 PM

Semifinal Winners for Championship- Friday at 4:30 PM

Soccer Sectional Tourney Schedules

Boys at Roncalli

Columbus East vs. Columbus North- Tuesday, October 4th, at 7:30 PM

Girls at Franklin Central

Columbus East vs. Franklin- Wednesday, October 5th, at 6:00 PM

Columbus North- Bye- Thursday, October 6th, vs. Whiteland/Roncalli Winner

Southwestern Shelby

Hauser vs. Irvington Prep- Tuesday, October 4th

Boys Cross Country Polls

4) Columbus North

Girls Cross Country Polls

1) Columbus North

Boys Soccer Polls

4) Columbus North

Volleyball

Columbus Christian loses 3-0 to Christian Academy of Madison

There will be a call-out meeting for all boys and girls interested in swimming and diving at Columbus North this winter. The session will be held on the bleachers at North Pool on Wednesday, October 5th, at 3:30 PM. Bring Chromebooks/computers to fill out electronic forms.

Winner of the first annual Robert W. Haddad Sr. Member-Guest Golf Tournament at Harrison Lake was the duo of Tony Owens and guest.