Tuesday, September 26th
Boys Tennis Sectional
The Columbus North Boys Tennis Sectional begins Wednesday, 9/27:
Match One: Edinburgh vs. Columbus East
Match Two: Greensburg vs. Hauser
Match Three: Columbus North vs. Edinburgh-Columbus East winner
Columbus North will also host a Boys Tennis Regional.
Columbus North Sectional winner vs. Seymour Sectional winner
East Central Sectional winner vs. Scottsburg Sectional winner
Net Notes:
- Columbus North has won its last 11 sectional boys tennis titles.
- Top Ten All-Time Sectional Championships: Munster 49; Columbus North and North Central (Indpls.) 45.
- Active sectional boys tennis wins streak: Delta is third with 30, coached by Hauser High School graduate and tennis Hall of Famer Tim Cleland.
Boys Tennis
- Columbus North 5 Seymour 0 (Varsity)
- Columbus North 7 Seymour 1 (JV)
Boys Soccer
- Bloomington South 2 Columbus East 1 (Varsity)
- Bloomington South 6 Columbus East 0 (JV)
Sports Schedule- Tuesday, 9/27
- Hauser Boys Tennis at Indy Lutheran
- Hauser Volleyball home to North Decatur
- Columbus North Girls Soccer home to Batesville
- Columbus North Volleyball home to Bedford North Lawrence
- Columbus East Girls Soccer home to Oldenburg Academy
- Columbus East Volleyball at Bloomington South
Another IU-Columbus Volleyball commit is Hauser’s Kayden Miller, Class of 2024.
Saturday Men’s Club at Greenbelt
- Low Gross: Pete Munnicha 82
- Low Net: Steve Chinn 66
Former long-time Hauser Boys Basketball coach Bob Nobbe is putting together a Hauser Basketball Reunion for his former players (1996-2018). The event will be October 7th from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Clifty Creek Golf Course. Players, statisticians, managers, and coaches are invited. Coach Nobbe says please bring chairs and drinks, as pizza will be provided.
Hauser Junior High Softball Fall Break Camp will be held for two days at Hope Summer Playground on October 11th beginning at 6:00 PM and October 12th starting at 8:00 PM. The playground is located at 9348 N. County Road 775 East, near Hope.
The Bull Dog Alumni Association Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honoring the 2023 inductees will be held Friday,September 29th, prior to Columbus North’s homecoming football game. The honorees are Harold Force, Class of 1969, and Tami Stone Iorio, Class of 1990. There will also be a 5:00 PM reception at the high school.
To support the its growing varsity athletic program, Indiana University- Columbus will host “Golf for the Pride” on Saturday, October 7th, at 7:30 AM at Shadowood Golf Course in Seymour. To register or for more details, email Diann Cooper at [email protected] by October 6th.