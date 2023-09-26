Tuesday, September 26th

Boys Tennis Sectional

The Columbus North Boys Tennis Sectional begins Wednesday, 9/27:

Match One: Edinburgh vs. Columbus East

Match Two: Greensburg vs. Hauser

Match Three: Columbus North vs. Edinburgh-Columbus East winner

Columbus North will also host a Boys Tennis Regional.

Columbus North Sectional winner vs. Seymour Sectional winner

East Central Sectional winner vs. Scottsburg Sectional winner

Net Notes:

Columbus North has won its last 11 sectional boys tennis titles.

Top Ten All-Time Sectional Championships: Munster 49; Columbus North and North Central (Indpls.) 45.

Active sectional boys tennis wins streak: Delta is third with 30, coached by Hauser High School graduate and tennis Hall of Famer Tim Cleland.

Boys Tennis

Columbus North 5 Seymour 0 (Varsity)

Columbus North 7 Seymour 1 (JV)

Boys Soccer



Bloomington South 2 Columbus East 1 (Varsity)

Bloomington South 6 Columbus East 0 (JV)

Sports Schedule- Tuesday, 9/27

Hauser Boys Tennis at Indy Lutheran

Hauser Volleyball home to North Decatur

Columbus North Girls Soccer home to Batesville

Columbus North Volleyball home to Bedford North Lawrence

Columbus East Girls Soccer home to Oldenburg Academy

Columbus East Volleyball at Bloomington South

Another IU-Columbus Volleyball commit is Hauser’s Kayden Miller, Class of 2024.

Saturday Men’s Club at Greenbelt

Low Gross: Pete Munnicha 82

Low Net: Steve Chinn 66

Former long-time Hauser Boys Basketball coach Bob Nobbe is putting together a Hauser Basketball Reunion for his former players (1996-2018). The event will be October 7th from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Clifty Creek Golf Course. Players, statisticians, managers, and coaches are invited. Coach Nobbe says please bring chairs and drinks, as pizza will be provided.

Hauser Junior High Softball Fall Break Camp will be held for two days at Hope Summer Playground on October 11th beginning at 6:00 PM and October 12th starting at 8:00 PM. The playground is located at 9348 N. County Road 775 East, near Hope.

The Bull Dog Alumni Association Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honoring the 2023 inductees will be held Friday,September 29th, prior to Columbus North’s homecoming football game. The honorees are Harold Force, Class of 1969, and Tami Stone Iorio, Class of 1990. There will also be a 5:00 PM reception at the high school.

To support the its growing varsity athletic program, Indiana University- Columbus will host “Golf for the Pride” on Saturday, October 7th, at 7:30 AM at Shadowood Golf Course in Seymour. To register or for more details, email Diann Cooper at [email protected] by October 6th.