Tuesday, September 20th
Bloomington North Girls Golf Sectional at Cascades
- 1) Columbus North 339
- 2) Columbus East 358
- Both teams advance to this Saturday’s Regional at The Legends in Franklin. Columbus North’s Ava Bunkerwas meet medalist with a 5-under 66.
Hoosier Hills Conference Boys Tennis Tourney
- Jennings County 4 Columbus East 1
Columbus North boys tennis vs. Jeffersonville on Monday- canceled
Coaches Polls
- Boys Cross Country: Columbus North 3rd
- Girls Cross Country: Columbus North 1st
- Boys Soccer: Columbus North 6th
Ticket Info
- Tickets for the Columbus North JV Football game at Terre Haute North on Saturday may be purchased online. The link is at columbusnorthathletics.org.
- Tickets to the Shelbyville High School Cross Country Invitational on Saturday may be purchased online. Go to columbusnorthathletics.org. No cash at the gate. Address: 725 Lee Boulevard in Shelbyville.
Columbus North girls soccer matches Saturday at Evansville North have been moved to 2:00 PM Columbus time.
Lights are being installed at the Columbus East varsity baseball field.
The iconic Hauser High School baseball pressbox has come down. “The House That Irvine and Schoen Built”.
Colleen Welmer, Steve’s wife, registered two birdies at Longboat Key Country Club in Florida!