Tuesday, September 20th

Bloomington North Girls Golf Sectional at Cascades

1) Columbus North 339

2) Columbus East 358

Both teams advance to this Saturday’s Regional at The Legends in Franklin. Columbus North’s Ava Bunkerwas meet medalist with a 5-under 66.

Hoosier Hills Conference Boys Tennis Tourney

Jennings County 4 Columbus East 1

Columbus North boys tennis vs. Jeffersonville on Monday- canceled

Coaches Polls

Boys Cross Country: Columbus North 3rd

Girls Cross Country: Columbus North 1st

Boys Soccer: Columbus North 6th

Ticket Info

Tickets for the Columbus North JV Football game at Terre Haute North on Saturday may be purchased online. The link is at columbusnorthathletics.org.

Tickets to the Shelbyville High School Cross Country Invitational on Saturday may be purchased online. Go to columbusnorthathletics.org. No cash at the gate. Address: 725 Lee Boulevard in Shelbyville.

Columbus North girls soccer matches Saturday at Evansville North have been moved to 2:00 PM Columbus time.

Lights are being installed at the Columbus East varsity baseball field.

The iconic Hauser High School baseball pressbox has come down. “The House That Irvine and Schoen Built”.

Colleen Welmer, Steve’s wife, registered two birdies at Longboat Key Country Club in Florida!