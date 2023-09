Tuesday, September 19th

Bloomington North Girls Golf Sectional

Bloomington South 358 (Qualifies for Regional) Columbus East 368 (Qualifies for Regional) Martinsville 379 (Qualifies for Regional) Columbus North 384 (Did Not Qualify)

Columbus North’s Erin Hopkins was second individually, and she qualifies as an individual for the Regional at The Legends in Franklin this coming Saturday, 9/23. Carter Gant of Columbus East shot 82, good for 6th individually.

Hoosier Hills Conference Boys Tennis Championship

First Round: New Albany 3 Columbus East 2

Girls Soccer

Bloomington South 2 Columbus North 1 (Varsity)

Columbus North 1 Bloomington South 0 (JV)

Columbus East’s home football game with Floyd Central this Friday night has been moved from a 7:00 PM start time to 7:30 PM.

Indiana High School Soccer Coaches Association Polls