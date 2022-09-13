Tuesday, September 13th

Girls Golf

Columbus North girls golf won the Conference Indiana championship Monday at Timbergate, shooting a 338. Freshman Ava Bunker led the Canines with a five-under 67. Others: Hopkins 81, Hartwell 89, Rashmil 101, and Meeks 107. Bunker, Hartwell, and Hopkins earned All-Conference honors thanks to their Top 10 finishes.

The Sectional for local girls golf teams will be next Monday at Cascades in Bloomington, hosted by Bloomington North.

Columbus North and Columbus East play at Timbergate Tuesday at 4:15 PM.

Batesville 141 Columbus East 176

The U.S. Military Academy’s Blake Barker, the former Bull Dog, had the unique opportunity to be the flag bearer at the U.S. Open Tennis Tourney in New York City on Sunday.

At Munich, Germany, triathlete Chase McQueen finished third in the latest race in the battle for the European Triathlon Championship.

Student athlete leaders from South Central Indiana high schools met Monday at Seymour High School. Columbus North was represented by Ty Ferguson.

Central and Northside Middle School 7th grade football teams met Monday at Columbus East. The two schools have their 8th grade contest on Wednesday at Columbus North at 6:00 PM.

Sub-Varsity Football

Roncalli 32 Columbus North 7 (JV)

Roncalli 17 Columbus North 14 (9th)

Columbus East 28 Jennings County 0 (JV)

Columbus East 42 Jennings County 7 (9th)

Coaches Polls Rankings

Girls Cross Country: 1) Columbus North 2) Noblesville 3) Carmel

Boys Cross Country: 1) Carmel 2) Zionsville 3) Columbus North

Boys Tennis: 6) Columbus North

Boys Soccer: 7) Columbus North

Columbus North Ticket Information

Tickets to the Shelbyville Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, September 24th, may be purchased online with the link at columbusnorthathletics.org. No cash at the gate. Location: 725 Lee Boulevard in Shelbyville.

Tickets for Friday’s Columbus North at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard football game (5885 N. Crittenden Ave. in Indy) will be $7 if purchased in advance. $10 purchase at the gate. Cash or card payment will be available at the gate.

For the North at Chatard freshman game on Saturday, cost is $5 cash or card. Same price for either. The link for card is same as above.

Former Hauser High School golf coaches Donita and Mike Compton served as volunteers recently at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati at the LPGA Queen City Championship Golf Tourney.

Girls Soccer

Columbus North 1 Bloomington North 0 (Varsity)

Columbus North 2 Bloomington North 0 (JV)

Boys Soccer

Columbus North 2 East Central 1 (Varsity)

Columbus North 4 East Central 0 (JV)

Volleyball

Seymour defeated Hauser 25-13, 25-13, & 25-9 (Varsity)

Seymour over Hauser 25-12 & 25-9 (JV)

Mann Oh Mann!

Devin Mann of the Dodgers’ Triple-A Oklahoma City farm team pounded a 3-run home run and an RBI triple in his team’s 20-5 win over Tacoma. Mann was 3-3 with a walk and a HBP, 4 RBI, and a career high 4 runs scored.