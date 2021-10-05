Tuesday, October 5th

Volleyball

Hauser loses to Greenwood Christian Academy 12-25, 25-23, 13-25, & 14-25

Soccer

Hauser defeats Morristown 2-1 to advance to the Greenwood Christian academy Sectional semifinals. The Jets will meet Southwestern (Shelby) Wednesday at 7:00 PM.

Boys Tennis Regional at Bloomington South

Columbus North vs. Jennings County- 5:30 PM Tuesday

Bloomington North vs. Austin- 5:30 PM Tuesday

Final on Wednesday at 5:30 PM

Winner to Jasper Semi-State on Saturday

New Albany Boys Soccer Sectional

Columbus North plays Jeffersonville at 7:15 PM Tuesday

Columbus East will face the Jennings County-New Albany Winner Wednesday at 5:00 PM

Center Grove Girls Soccer Sectional

Columbus North meets Greenwood at 7:15 PM Tuesday- The winner plays the Center Grove/Franklin winner Thursday at 5:00 PM

Columbus East and Whiteland play at 7:15 PM Thursday

Columbus East, Columbus North, and Hauser compete in the Brown County Cross Country Sectional at Eagle Park Saturday with the boys race at 10:30 AM and the girls race at 11:15 AM. Gates open at 9:00 AM. Tickets must be purchased online. See the local high school athletic Twitter sites for details. Tickets cannot be purchased at the gate.

Columbus East Volleyball

Columbus East plays Madison Tuesday with the Freshman match at 5:00 PM

The O’s host Roncalli Thursday with frosh at 5:30 PM

All matches in the main gym Tuesday with auxiliary gym availability for Thursday yet to be determined

Columbus North Volleyball

Columbus North will host Bloomington South Tuesday and guests of honor will be the middle school volleyball teams from Central and Northside. Festivities will begin at 5:00 PM as the players tour the North facilities and meet and warm-up with the Bull Dogs. The event is open to all middle school players, regardless of which high school they plan to attend.

The Columbus East at Jeffersonville football game Friday will have tickets available at the gate or online. Info at Pete Huse Twitter.