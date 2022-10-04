Tuesday, October 4th

Hauser defeated Irvington Prep 9-0 at the Southwestern Shelby Boys Soccer Sectional. The Jets will play Indy Lutheran on Wednesday at 5:00 PM at Southwestern Shelby.

Columbus North boys tennis faces Southwestern Hanover at the Bloomington South Regional at 5:30 PM Tuesday.

Columbus East and Columbus North boys soccer meet in the Roncalli Sectional about 7:30 PM Tuesday.

Retired Columbus Fire Chief and recently retired Hauser Golf co-coach Mike Compton and wife Donita thought Columbus North State Champion girls golfer Ava Bunker deserved the same recognition that is traditionally accorded Bull Dog championship teams, that would be a fire truck ride through town in the iconic Stutz fire engine. Mike tells us he was able to arrange that plan and here are the details: Friends and fans are asked to meet at Ford of Columbus on National Road at 5:30 PM Tuesday afternoon for the send off. The fire truck will leave at 6:00 PM. The entire girls golf team will be aboard, and there will be a police escort.

IUPUC athletics continues to make history. First, it was admission to the NAIA. Lately, the first participation for cross country runners, marked the overall athletic debut for the school. Saturday, softball started making history with its first scheduled competition, albeit a scrimmage versus Franklin College. At that scrimmage, IUPUC defeated Franklin College 5-1 and 9-3. Former Columbus North outfielder Taylor Hadley had the historic first Crimson Pride base hit. Former Bull Dog hurler Rachel Cowan was the first IUPUC pitcher. The softball team travels to Evansville on Saturday for more scrimmages, and the baseball team will debut Saturday at Ivy Tech Ft. Wayne.

The latest girls cross country poll has Columbus North girls in second place, behind Noblesville, and the Bull Dog boys are 4th.

Columbus North boys were 4th in the final soccer poll of the season.

It will be Senior Night Friday when Columbus North hosts Bloomington North in Conference Indiana football. It will also be Youth Football Night.

There will be a call-out meeting for all boys and girls interested in swimming and diving at Columbus North this winter. The meeting will be on the bleachers at the North Pool, Wednesday at 3:30 PM.

The IHSAA Football Pairings Show will be Sunday, and it may be heard on 1010 WCSI, 1010WCSI.com, and 98.1 FM from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.