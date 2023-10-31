Tuesday, October 31st

The first Class of 2024 commitment for the IU Columbus Men’s Soccer Team is Justin Sylva of Columbus East.

Par Three Golf Course is closed through Thursday due to weather conditions says the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department.

The Savannah Bananas will play at Victory Field in Indy again this coming summer on Thursday, June 27th, at 7:00 PM.

On October 30, 1971, the Bull Dog Football Team traveled to Hammond and defeated Bishop Noll 62-14.

The Columbus North Bull Dog Girls Basketball Team opens its regular season this Saturday, 11/4, at home to Franklin at 2:30 PM. The JV game starts at 1:00 PM, and the freshman game has been canceled. On Tuesday, November 7th, North girls are home to Mooresville with games at 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM. The freshman game has been canceled.

Columbus North Boys Basketball will have its annual Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday, November 11th, at 7:00 PM.

Columbus East opens its Girls Basketball regular season Tuesday, 10/31, at home to Purdue Poly Englewood with games at 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM. The Lady O’s host Bloomington South at 1:30 PM on Saturday, 11/4. East is home to Roncalli on Tuesday, November 7th.

The Hauser Jets Girls Basketball Team plays its opener at home to Batesville on Thursday, 11/2. The Jet ladies play South Ripley at home on Saturday, 11/4, and Milan at the Jetport the following Thursday, 11/9, with all games starting at 7:30 PM.

The annual Hauser High School Black and White Basketball Game will feature some new wrinkles this time around. There will be Hot Shot Games and 3-point contests. The Showcase will be Saturday, 11/11, at 5:00 PM.

First official High School Wrestling practice was Monday, 10/30. Boys Basketball and Boys Swimming gets the green light on Monday, 11/6, and Gymnastics will begin on November 13th.

The Columbus Parks and Recreation “Try Hockey for Free” program will be Saturday, 11/4, from 10:30 – 11:30 AM at Hamilton Center. The session is in observance of Hockey Weekend Across America celebration. Free equipment is available. Attendees are asked to arrive early to be fitted for skates and a helmet. Information: 812-376-2686. Ages 4 – 9 are invited.

Don’t forget to help out Columbus North Senior Kaitlin White with her Senior Project. She is putting together a directory of all former Columbus North Girls Basketball players and needs names, phone numbers, and addresses. If you can help with any information, contact her at [email protected].

Pardon the interruption! The Columbus Fireman’s Annual Chili Cook-Off will be this Friday, 11/3, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at The Forge, 418 Fourth Street, in downtown Columbus, and 5:00 – 8:00 PM for drive-by service at #1 Fire Station, 1108 Jackson Street. As usual, proceeds go to the Fireman’s Cheer Fund.

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation Elementary Basketball League Results for Monday, 10/30

Girls

CSA Lincoln 29 Mt. Healthy 4

Rockcreek 34 Parkside 10

Richards 27 Clifty Creek 2

Smith 25 Taylorsville 10

Southside 21 CSA Fodrea 19

Schmitt- Bye

Boys