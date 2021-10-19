Tuesday, October 19th
Columbus North Football Note
For the third time in four years, North is the undisputed, undefeated Conference Indiana champion. North has lost only four Conference Indiana grid contests since 2016.
All-District 8 Boys Soccer
- Columbus East’s Chris Quisenberry, First Team
- Korbin Hatcher, Second Team
Indiana Ass’n. of Track & Cross Country Coaches Academic All-State Teams
- Columbus North: Girls- First Team- Alyssa Green, Abby Jacobi, & Katherine Rumsey; Honorable Mention- Nicole Meza
- Columbus North: Boys- First Team- Sam Hobbehetdar and Will Littrell
- Columbus East: Girls- First Team- Laurel Knight and Jordan Spurgeon
- Hauser: Amanda Steward and Callie Swegman
Columbus East Girls Basketball
- The annual East girls Orange-White Game will be held Monday at 6:00 PM at the Orange Pit with free admission.
- East will scrimmage Jennings County on Wednesday, October 27th, at the Orange Pit at 6:00 PM.
Columbus native Nate Herman has been named Director of Grounds and Agronomy at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati. Herman played soccer at Columbus East. He had been employed since 2017 as Golf Course Superintendent at Harbor Shores Golf Course at Benton Harbor, Michigan.
Noah Lykins, Columbus North senior, is putting the finishing touches on his Senior Project, a Par 3 Golf Scramble to benefit the Lily Streeval Academic Fund. The date is this Saturday at 1:00 PM at Par 3. Cost is $25 and donations will be welcome as well. Players should report at Noon, oo get in touch earlier with Lykins at 812-447-9011.