Tuesday, October 19th

Columbus North Football Note

For the third time in four years, North is the undisputed, undefeated Conference Indiana champion. North has lost only four Conference Indiana grid contests since 2016.

All-District 8 Boys Soccer

Columbus East’s Chris Quisenberry, First Team

Korbin Hatcher, Second Team

Indiana Ass’n. of Track & Cross Country Coaches Academic All-State Teams

Columbus North: Girls- First Team- Alyssa Green, Abby Jacobi, & Katherine Rumsey; Honorable Mention- Nicole Meza

Columbus North: Boys- First Team- Sam Hobbehetdar and Will Littrell

Columbus East: Girls- First Team- Laurel Knight and Jordan Spurgeon

Hauser: Amanda Steward and Callie Swegman

Columbus East Girls Basketball

The annual East girls Orange-White Game will be held Monday at 6:00 PM at the Orange Pit with free admission.

East will scrimmage Jennings County on Wednesday, October 27th, at the Orange Pit at 6:00 PM.

Columbus native Nate Herman has been named Director of Grounds and Agronomy at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati. Herman played soccer at Columbus East. He had been employed since 2017 as Golf Course Superintendent at Harbor Shores Golf Course at Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Noah Lykins, Columbus North senior, is putting the finishing touches on his Senior Project, a Par 3 Golf Scramble to benefit the Lily Streeval Academic Fund. The date is this Saturday at 1:00 PM at Par 3. Cost is $25 and donations will be welcome as well. Players should report at Noon, oo get in touch earlier with Lykins at 812-447-9011.