Tuesday, October 18th

Regional volleyball tickets for Saturday’s tourney at Bloomington North may be purchased online at www.bhsnathletics.com or by using a credit card or debit card at the gate. There will be no cash purchases. Floyd Central and Center Grove play at 11:00 AM and Columbus East and Castle collide at 1:00 PM.

Columbus North’s Anvay Atram and Amrit Kar (21-0) face Jake Westberry and Luke Blumentritt of South Bend St. Joseph (18-3) in the individual Doubles State Boys Tennis Quarterfinals at Park Tudor High School on Friday at 2:00 PM.

The IHSAA Champions Network invites soccer fans to enjoy any or all of the 12 boys and girls soccer semifinal matches on Saturday (including Columbus North vs. Cathedral boys) on IHSAAtv.org. You may watch an individual match for $10 or all 12 contests for $15.

The ticket link for the Columbus North vs. Cathedral Semi-State Boys Soccer match at Seymour is at columbusnorthathletics.org (events.ticketspicket.com). No tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets purchased digitally are $12.

The latest Girls Cross Country poll has Columbus North back in first place, followed by Noblesville, North Central, Homestead, and Carmel. Columbus North boys are 4th. Carmel is in first, followed by Zionsville, Noblesville, the Bull Dogs, and Center Grove.

The IUPUC baseball team had its first scrimmage Saturday vs. Indiana Wesleyan at Marion. This Saturday, The Crimson Pride diamondmen will head to Olney, Illinois, and will play at the Olney Central College field.

High School Girls Basketball teams held their first official practices of the season Monday. First day for the boys to begin workouts is November 7th.

The annual Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund Chili Cook-Off will be Friday, November 4th. As is usually the case, high school playoff football games will be played on the same night. Here’s hoping you can arrange your schedule and drop by Fire Station #1 before heading to the gridiron.

The inaugural golf fundraiser for IUPUC Athletics will be Saturday at Otter Creek. Registration at 9:00 AM and shotgun start at 10:00 AM. Go to IUPUCathletics.com for details and registration information.