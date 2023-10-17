Tuesday, October 17th

Columbus North Boys Tennis was a first-time State Finalist last Saturday. Coach Kendal Hammel said after his team’s 3-2 loss to Carmel, “We didn’t get it done, but I think the guys mentally were relaxed and comfortable with what we did. Our goal was to get to the State Title match. Carmel has been there many times, and for us to finally get to the State Finals was a great accomplishment.” (From the IHSAA website)

Both North winners advanced to the Individual Boys State Tourney: Hank Lin in singles and Amrit Kar and Anvay Atram in doubles. More Hammel: “The season is not done for us at all. We’ve been calling this season a season of champions. We were looking for team, #1 singles, and #1 doubles. Runner up…got to be proud of that, and now we’re looking for the individuals and see how we do with that. We’ve made history. We didn’t win State, but we made history with this team.” (From the IHSAA website)

Singles quarterfinals will be Friday, 10/20, and semifinals and finals on Saturday, 10/21, at Park Tudor H.S. in Indianapolis. Hank Lin (13-0) will play in the 10:00 AM Saturday semis against the winner of the match between Connor O’Guinn of Bloomington North (13-6) and Max Fuller (15-3) of Guerin Catholic. The championship match will be at 2:00 PM Saturday. In doubles, Amrit Kar and Anvay Atram (19-1) will face the winner of the match between Nathan Mitchell and Jacob Hafele of Evansville North (9-2) vs. Ethan Walker and Joseph Foster of Munster (10-3). Semi at 10:00 AM; championship at 2:00 PM.

IHSAA First Winter Sports Practice Dates

Girls Basketball- Started Monday, October 16th

Girls Swimming- October 23rd

Wrestling- October 30th

Boys Basketball- November 6th

Boys Swimming- November 6th

Gymnastics- November 13th

Carmel defeated DeKalb to win the first IHSAA Unified Flag Football Championship.

IU Columbus Sports

IU Columbus at IU Kokomo- Volleyball- Tuesday, 10/17- 7:00 PM

Columbus North freshman Lauren Barker scored a goal and also recorded an assist for her Franklin College Soccer team on Saturday, 10/14, in a 6-0 win over Defiance. She now has 3 goals and 2 assists for the young season.

Registration for Try Hockey for Free is underway at cbusinparks.com/tryhockey. The program is for ages 4-9, and will be held November 4th from 10:45 A – 11:45 A at Hamilton Center as part of the Hockey Weekend Across America celebration. Free equipment is available. More information is available at 812-376-2686, or 812-350-3065. Participants should arrive early to be fitted for skates and helmet.

As we’ve been telling you, former Columbus East player Peyton Gray is pitching winter ball in Mexico for the Algodoneros de Guasave team. Pitching in relief, Gray closed both games during his team’s opening weekend. On October 14th, he faced 4 batters, walking one and striking out two. The lone runner was erased trying to steal. Peyton’s team won in extras. Then on October 15th, he earned the save with a spotless final frame.

As part of her Senior Project, Columbus North’s Kaitlin White is trying to collect contact information from former Bull Dog Girls Basketball players. If you are a former Columbus North girls basketball player, Kaitlin invites you to use this link to keep thye ball rolling: https//forms.gle/gmCRdgUoY2FM6976. If you have questions, you may email Kaitlin at [email protected]. I might suggest to readers that if you run across a former North cager, you might tell her she needs to get in touch with Kaitlin. Thanks.