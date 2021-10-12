Tuesday, October 12th

Columbus North Football Week 8 Players of the Week

Cooper Horn

Tyler Blythe

Jaxson Scruggs

Bryce Abner

Tyson Arnold

North’s Jaxson Scruggs is having a sterling “returning” season: in total return yardage he is number one in 6A, number three in the state, number 18 in the U.S., and he also has returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown and has recovered a fumble.

At the Las Vegas Open Water Championships, Michael Brinegar was named to the 2021-2022 U.S. Open Water National Team. He won the Men’s Senior 5K Elite Open Water event.

The IHSAA has approved a 35-point mercy rule for the 2021-2022 basketball season.

Basketball tourney sites have been selected for the upcoming high school season. Columbus North and East will go to Bloomington North for girls sectional and Martinsville for boys sectional. Columbus North will host a girls regional. Hauser will go to Waldron for its girls sectional and Southwestern Shelby for regional. Seymour hosts the boys area regional.