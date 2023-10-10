Tuesday, October 10th

#10 Columbus North Boys Soccer, after defending its Sectional Championship with a 4-2 win over Roncalli on Saturday, will play host to #3 Center Grove on Wednesday, October 11th, in the Regional round of the IHSAA Boys Soccer Championship.

Tickets for the Columbus North-Center Grove match are available for $10 at public.eventlink.com or by using credit or debit cards at the gate. gates will open at 5:00 PM on Wednesday at the BCSC Soccer Complex. The match begins at 6:00 PM.

On August 29th, Center Grove and Columbus North battled to a 1-1 draw.

Tuesday Sports Schedule

IU Columbus at IU East- Volleyball- 7:00 PM

311 Indiana high school football teams will embark on the IHSAA tourney trail beginning a week from Friday, October 20th, with first round games in classes 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A. Classes 5A and 6A have that first week off. State championship games will be November 24th and 25th. It is the 51st annual State grid tourney shoot. Center Grove has won 12 Sectional titles in a row.

Columbus North won its 6th straight Boys Semi-State Tennis Championship on Saturday, October 7th, and advanced to the State Quarterfinals this Friday, October 13th. #2 Columbus North will have a rematch with #15 Floyd Central at Center Grove. The Canines edged the Highlanders 3-2 at Floyd on September 16th.

Columbus North will face Shelbyville in the first round of the Franklin Community Volleyball Sectional on Thursday, October 12th, at 8:00 PM. The winner will battle Whiteland in the semifinal round Saturday afternoon, October 14th. The Bull Dogs swept Shelbyville 3-0 during the regular season. Columbus East will play the East Central-Franklin Community winner Saturday at 11:00 AM.

Hauser and North Decatur will play in match 1 at the Southwestern Hanover Volleyball Sectional on Thursday, October 12th, at 6:00 PM.

Hauser Junior High SchoolSoftball will hold a Fall Break Camp at the Hope Summer Playground on Wednesday, October 11th, and Thursday, October 12th, beginning at 6:00 PM on Wednesday and and 8:00 PM on Thursday. The playground is at 9348 N. County Road 775 East.

Tobi Herron tells us that on October 9th, 25 years ago, future Walker Cup captain Spider Miller won his second U.S. Mid-Am title.

Bryce Turner’s team won the IU Columbus “Golf for the Pride” tourney at Shadowood over Team Fairbanks by 3 shots on Saturday.

Registration for the First Christian Church Basketball and Beyond program is underway. This will be the 30th season for the iconic effort. Boys and girls ages 6 – 14 are welcome. Garrett Mocas, life-long basketball player and Basketball and Beyond Coach, will lead the program. Details and registration can be taken care of online at fccoc.org/basketball.

The Columbus, Indiana Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame Inductees Awards Banquet will take place on Saturday, November 4th, at the Eagles, 930 Washington St., in downtown Columbus. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by October 22nd. Website: www.cisshofinc.com or call Jerry Cox at 812-344-5689. 14 swatters will be enshrined: Lisa Elkins, Jerry Burton, Linda Roberts, Dave Forrest, Cecilia Raisor, Jerry Newsom, Kathy Cox, John DeJarnette III, Nancy Stark, Jody Wendel, Janet Rumsey, Steve Welmer, Barb Minor, and the Cavaliers Men’s Team. Doors open at 5:15 PM, cocktails at 5:30 PM, dinner at 6:00 PM, and awards at 7:00 PM.

Indiana University Hoosier Hysteria, annually the first public appearance of the IU men’s and women’s basketball teams, will be held at 7:30 PM on Friday, October 20th. A performance by Atlanta-based rapper Gucci Mane will headline the event. Admission is free at the Assembly Hall.

On Monday, October 9, 1969, St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Harry Caray was fired. The unpopular action sparked the circulation of petitions around the nation, calling for his reinstatement. One such petition appeared in the Columbus area, presented, predictably, by a zealous young radio announcer and Cardinal fanatic.

The Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund will stage its annual Chili Cook-Off on Friday, November 3rd, at 2 locations: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at The Forge, 418 Fourth St, in downtown Columbus, and from 5:00 – 8:00 PM, a drive-thru at Fire Station #1, 1101 Jackson Street.