Tuesday, November 9th

Indiana Soccer Coaches Association All-State

Columbus North- Jenna Lang 1st Team, Nitya Chananada 2nd Team, & Mallory Gilley 3rd Team

Columbus East- Norah Dwenger 3rd Team

Columbus North 9th girls basketball at Center Grove at 6:00 PM

IU wrestlers defeated Bellarmine 40-3 and three former Columbus East grapplers were victorious for the Hoosiers: Cayden Rooks won 3-2, Graham Rooks won 16-1, and Nick South won 4-1.

Columbus East varsity and jayvee girls basketball will play a doubleheader at the Orange Pit on Saturday. The O’s will face Fishers and Hamilton Southeastern with reserves contests starting at 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

Columbus East is ranked 20th in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Week One Girls Basketball Poll.

IU women open their regular basketball season Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse vs. Butler at 7:00 PM with Columbus North’s Ali Patberg.

High school boys basketball teams held their first official practices of the season Monday.

Hauser’s annual Black and White game will be held Saturday beginning at 4:00 PM with 7th & 8th boys, followed by the Freshman “C” team, JV and Varsity girls , and JV and Varsity boys. Then comes the Hauser Alumni Game about 6:00 PM.

Columbus North boys basketball will hold its Blue-White scrimmage Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium at 7:00 PM.

Have we mentioned that former Columbus High School Bull Dog Mike Hall is stepping down after 50+ years of coaching track and field at Franklin High School? Congratulations to “The Garfield Gunner”.