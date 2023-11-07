Local Sports 

Tuesday, November 7th

Kevin Kelley

New Columbus East Head Boys Basketball Coach Perry Nash has named former Olympian and Purdue walk-on Matt Frost as his JV coach.  Cris Crase will be CEHS Boys Basketball Varsity Assistant.

Tuesday, 11/7, Sports

Girls Basketball

  • Columbus East home to Roncalli
  • Columbus North home to Mooresville (Freshman game canceled)

The 2023-2024 High School Boys Basketball season officially got underway Monday, 11/6, with the first practice of the campaign.

Columbus North will hold its annual Boys Blue-White Scrimmage Saturday, 11/11, at 7:00 PM at Memorial Gymnasium.

Columbus North Girls Basketball will honor all Comets Youth players and coaches at halftime of the Friday game with Martinsville.  Comet players wearing game shirts will be admitted free and will be seated behind the Columbus North basketball bench.

From the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook Files:

On this day in history- November 6th

1981-  Troy Lewis was named CNHS Football MVP.

1987-  Hoosier Basketball Magazine ranked Columbus North boys #6 in the state.

2004-  Columbus North won the football sectional, defeating Terre Haute North 28-14.

High School Hockey

  • Icemen  3  Valparaiso  0;  Lane Barringer with the shutout

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation Elementary Basketball League Results

Girls

  • Mt. Healthy  21  Parkside  19
  • CSA Fodrea  21  Smith  10
  • Richards  28  Taylorsville  3
  • CSA Lincoln  31  Schmitt  6
  • Southside  11  Rockcreek  10
  • Clifty Creek- Bye

Boys

  • Mt. Healthy  35  Parkside  15
  • Smith  18  CSA Fodrea  4
  • Richards  36  Taylorsville  11
  • CSA Lincoln  37  Schmitt  12
  • Southside  26  Rockcreek  14
  • Clifty Creek- Bye