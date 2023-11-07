Tuesday, November 7th

New Columbus East Head Boys Basketball Coach Perry Nash has named former Olympian and Purdue walk-on Matt Frost as his JV coach. Cris Crase will be CEHS Boys Basketball Varsity Assistant.

Tuesday, 11/7, Sports

Girls Basketball

Columbus East home to Roncalli

Columbus North home to Mooresville (Freshman game canceled)

The 2023-2024 High School Boys Basketball season officially got underway Monday, 11/6, with the first practice of the campaign.

Columbus North will hold its annual Boys Blue-White Scrimmage Saturday, 11/11, at 7:00 PM at Memorial Gymnasium.

Columbus North Girls Basketball will honor all Comets Youth players and coaches at halftime of the Friday game with Martinsville. Comet players wearing game shirts will be admitted free and will be seated behind the Columbus North basketball bench.

From the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook Files:

On this day in history- November 6th

1981- Troy Lewis was named CNHS Football MVP.

1987- Hoosier Basketball Magazine ranked Columbus North boys #6 in the state.

2004- Columbus North won the football sectional, defeating Terre Haute North 28-14.

High School Hockey

Icemen 3 Valparaiso 0; Lane Barringer with the shutout

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation Elementary Basketball League Results

Girls

Mt. Healthy 21 Parkside 19

CSA Fodrea 21 Smith 10

Richards 28 Taylorsville 3

CSA Lincoln 31 Schmitt 6

Southside 11 Rockcreek 10

Clifty Creek- Bye

Boys