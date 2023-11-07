Tuesday, November 7th
New Columbus East Head Boys Basketball Coach Perry Nash has named former Olympian and Purdue walk-on Matt Frost as his JV coach. Cris Crase will be CEHS Boys Basketball Varsity Assistant.
Tuesday, 11/7, Sports
Girls Basketball
- Columbus East home to Roncalli
- Columbus North home to Mooresville (Freshman game canceled)
The 2023-2024 High School Boys Basketball season officially got underway Monday, 11/6, with the first practice of the campaign.
Columbus North will hold its annual Boys Blue-White Scrimmage Saturday, 11/11, at 7:00 PM at Memorial Gymnasium.
Columbus North Girls Basketball will honor all Comets Youth players and coaches at halftime of the Friday game with Martinsville. Comet players wearing game shirts will be admitted free and will be seated behind the Columbus North basketball bench.
From the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook Files:
On this day in history- November 6th
1981- Troy Lewis was named CNHS Football MVP.
1987- Hoosier Basketball Magazine ranked Columbus North boys #6 in the state.
2004- Columbus North won the football sectional, defeating Terre Haute North 28-14.
High School Hockey
- Icemen 3 Valparaiso 0; Lane Barringer with the shutout
Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation Elementary Basketball League Results
Girls
- Mt. Healthy 21 Parkside 19
- CSA Fodrea 21 Smith 10
- Richards 28 Taylorsville 3
- CSA Lincoln 31 Schmitt 6
- Southside 11 Rockcreek 10
- Clifty Creek- Bye
Boys
- Mt. Healthy 35 Parkside 15
- Smith 18 CSA Fodrea 4
- Richards 36 Taylorsville 11
- CSA Lincoln 37 Schmitt 12
- Southside 26 Rockcreek 14
- Clifty Creek- Bye