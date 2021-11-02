Tuesday, November 2nd

Brent Downs, Otter Creek’s Director of Agronomy, has recently earned the prestigious credential of a Certified Golf Course Superintendent from the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America.

Tyler Duncan and his wife are celebrating the birth of their first child, daughter Noah Layne, born October 13th in Florida. Congratulations! The Duncans reside in Ponte Verde.

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association preseason girls basketball poll has Crown Point first, and Columbus East and North in the also-received votes column.

Basketball official Steve Corya of Scipio was presented with the Center Circle Officials Award at the annual Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Award Banquet on Saturday at Primo’s in Indianapolis.

Open gym for Hauser Junior High girls will be held on Tuesdays, from 6:30 – 8:00 PM at Hope Elementary.