Columbus North Football

Varsity MVP- Cooper Horn

Cooper Horn JV MVP- Gino Prescott

Gino Prescott Freshman MVP- Sam Perry

Columbus North’s Julia Kiesler has received the 2022 Miss Cross Country Award from the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches in recognition of outstanding athletic achievement in the sport of cross country.

Tuesday (November 29th) basketball games on tap include Columbus East girls home to Bloomington North and East boys at Whiteland, Hauser girls home to Columbus Christian, and Columbus Christian boys at Mooresville Christian.

East is 0-2 and Whiteland is 0-1 with the Warriors only outing so far being a 69-62 loss to Jennings County. Whiteland is coached by former Hauser mentor Nate Cangany. This will be only the second meeting between the O’s and the Warriors, with Whiteland prevailing a year ago 68-56.

Columbus North Upcoming Events Ticket Information

Tickets for the Bloomington North Wrestling Invitational on Saturday, December 3rd, may be purchased at bhsnathletics.com/tickets or with credit card at the gate.

Columbus North Boys Basketball at Silver Creek on Friday, December 2nd: gofan.co/app/events/739.

Purdue had a highly successful basketball weekend, and Boilermaker freshman cager and former Bull Dog Sam King was pictured in a Facebook post depicting Sam and several joyous teammates just after on of the victories.

At the 2022 World Triathlon Cup series finale in Abu Dhabi, ex-Columbus North Chase McQueen finished 28th.

A couple years ago, Josh Speidel was one of the honorees at the annual Stan Musial Awards in St. Louis. Josh and his parents were in St. Louis recently to attend this year’s event. Among the awardees this time was Albert Pujols.

Columbus North Girls Soccer has a call-out meeting for future Bull Dog players on Wednesday, November 30th, at 5:30 PM. Players should enter Door 1. The gathering is for 7th and 8th grade players and North high schoolers. Coach Young has information.

Don’t forget Columbus East’s Chase Zapfe’s Senior Project. It is the restoration of the East baseball facilities building. The event will be a Super Cornhole Tourney this Thursday, December 1st, at the Eagles Lodge in downtown Columbus. Practice at 5:30 PM and games at 6:30 PM. Food will be available with a percentage of the sales going to the project.

An Exemplary behavior report lauding Columbus North Boys Basketball was filed by game official Tim Coady after Saturday night’s Columbus North at Seymour game. Coady told the IHSAA that he “wanted to acknowledge the coach, staff, and players for their outstanding sportsmanship”.