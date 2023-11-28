Tuesday, November 28th

The only high school sports event on Monday, 11/27, was Columbus North home to Roncalli Freshman Girls Basketball, and that event was canceled.

Tuesday, 11/28, Events

Columbus North Girls Basketball home to Shelbyville

Columbus East Boys Basketball home to Whiteland

Columbus East Girls Basketball at Bloomington North

Hauser JV Girls Basketball home to Jennings County

Hauser Varsity Girls Basketball home to Columbus Christian

Columbus Christian Boys Basketball home to Mooresville Christian

Columbus East opens its 2023-2024 Boys Basketball season at home Tuesday, 11/28, to Whiteland. The Warriors debuted with a 72-68 win over Jennings County.

Whiteland is coached by former Hauser Jets mentor Nate Cangany who is 43-51 in 5 seasons at Whiteland and 71-96 overall in 8 campaigns. Perry Nash will be making his Columbus East debut after posting a 64-79 record in 6 varsity seasons plus several years as a JV coach. He was a reserve coach at Knightstown, Forest Park, Shelbyville, and Franklin Central, and head coach for 2 years at Jac-Cen-Del and 4 at Triton Central.

The Columbus North home Wrestling match on Wednesday, 11/29, versus Decatur Central has been moved to Thursday, December 7th.

Columbus East Girls Soccer player Nadia Harris has been named 2nd Team All-State by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association. Taylor Scott was accorded third team All-State honors.

The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches has honored 3 Columbus North Cross Country runners: Neal White, a member of the 1st Team Class 4A All-State Runner of the Year squad; Carys Glyn-Jones (Girls) and Akot Tong (Boys), 4A All-State Honorable Mention.

BCSC Elementary Basketball League Monday, 11/27, Scores

Girls

CSA Lincoln 37 CSA Fodrea 12

Southside 27 Taylorsville 2

Smith 17 Parkside 10

Richards 29 Mt. Healthy 4

Schmitt 29 Clifty Creek 6

Boys

CSA Lincoln 35 CSA Fodrea 10

Southside 41 Taylorsville 16

Parkside 32 Smith 26

Mt. Healthy 39 Richards 35

Schmitt 35 Clifty Creek 23

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Polls (Non-Class)

Girls

1. Columbia City 3. Center Grove 7. Bedford North Lawrence 9. Jennings County 16. Franklin T-19. Indian Creek

Boys

1. Lawrence North 4. Center Grove 11. Brownstown Central 15. Scottsburg 17. Jeffersonville

Mega-friend Rob Rueff posted on Facebook (11/27): “30 years ago today, with seconds left in the game, Butler’s T.J. Perry (former Bull Dog) spins around IU’s Alan Henderson to tip in a missed free throw. The Bulldogs upset the ranked Hoosiers 75-71 in the Cathedral of Indiana Basketball- historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

“This day in Local Sports History” culled from the Bull Dog Alumni Association’s Facebook Files

November 27th

1981- Phil Tremain, Mike Cox, and David Grasch were Bull Dog footballers named All-South Central Conference.

1988- Karen McCaa and Meg O’Neill combined for 46 points to lead Columbus North to a 68-59 come-from-behind win over South Central Conference rival Connersville.

1996- The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announced that Bull Dog Jerry Newsom would be inducted included in the next call of HOF inductees.

2019- Columbus North opened its basketball season with a win over Heritage Christian led by Blake Barker and Cooper Horn.

Former Columbus East pitcher Payton Gray has been named MVP for his Algodoneros de Guasave Mexican League baseball team. He turned in an Earned Run Average of 0.00 for the season.