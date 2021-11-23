Tuesday, November 23rd

Girls Basketball

Southwestern (Shelby) 51 Hauser 42 (Varsity)

Hauser 51 Southwestern (Shelby) 16 (JV)

Hauser is rated #14 in this week’s Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Class 1A poll.

Tuesday Basketball

Columbus North boys home to Heritage Christian

Columbus North girls at Franklin Central

Columbus East girls at Brownstown Central

Hauser boys at Brown County (varsity only)

*Tickets $5 at the door for East girls at Brownstown Central

*Hauser fans going to the boys game at Brown County, varsity only game time is 6:30 PM. Tickets cannot be purchased at the door. Go to hauserjetsscoreboard for the link.

*Go to columbusnorthathletics.org for the link for obtaining tickets to the North at Franklin Central girls game. Franklin Central is completely digital.

*East fans heading to Silver Creek for the boys game on Wednesday, purchase tickets in advance for $6 online, or $8 at the gate. Link is petehusetwitter.

*Tickets for the Columbus North at Jeffersonville Wrestling Invitational on Wednesday: $6 at the gate or online with the link at cnathletics.org.

All-Hoosier Hills Conference Football Team from Columbus East

First Team

Joshua Luedeke

Ashton Hartwell

Tryce Villareal

Jamall Starks

Chase Harrison

Honorable Mention

Jaden Durnil

Caaden Gault

Devon Tekulve

Bull Dog cross country athlete Katherine Rumsey was selected by the Indiana Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches to represent Indiana in the Mid-East Cross Country Championships in Kettering, Ohio. At last Saturday’s event, she finished 34th.

The Columbus East Cheer Squad finished 4th in the UCA Regional, earning an invite to the upcoming National Competition.

Each year, the St. Louis Sports Commission presents the prestigious Stan Musial Awards. Columbus’ Josh Speidel won a Musial Award in 2020. Due to Covid, the live event was canceled. Everything was recorded and aired on December 26, 2020. The Sports Commission invited all 2020 recipients to be part of this year’s live event, which was held this past weekend in St. Louis. Musial Award honorees are recognized from all over the country for their extraordinary displays of sportsmanship and overall class and character…and yes, Josh, courage.